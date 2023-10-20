Report: Eagles’ Strategy Points to Major Shift?

Crystal Palace’s Defensive Strategy: Gearing Up for a Winter Shift?

Change is inevitable in football, especially when it comes to the tumultuous world of transfers. Selhurst Park might just be bracing itself for another seismic shift, especially in the heart of their defence.

Should the rumours stand true, Crystal Palace may be preparing their contingency for a potentially massive exit from their ranks. The whispers about Marc Guehi, the 23-year-old starlet valued at a staggering £50 million, bidding adieu to Palace are getting louder.

He’s just returned from an international spell, donning the English jersey against heavyweights like Italy and Australia. And as any football aficionado would tell you, such experiences only add a few more zeros to a player’s market value. Palace, it seems, is steeling itself for what could be a record bid come January.

Eyeing the East: Ko Itakura

Enter Ko Itakura. The Borussia Mönchengladbach sentinel, once Manchester City’s own, is reportedly on Crystal Palace’s radar, as per the insights from TeamTalk.

Priced at a reasonable £15 million and bound with Gladbach until 2026, Itakura isn’t just any defender. He’s an embodiment of modern defending: quick on his feet, a knack for reading the game, and a penchant for building from the back. The term ‘talented’ is often thrown around carelessly in football discussions, but with Itakura, it’s an understatement.

But there’s a catch. Landing Itakura wouldn’t be a straightforward affair. Other Premier League sharks, including Spurs, have shown their cards, expressing their interest in the Japanese international.

A Silver Lining for the Eagles?

The very idea of losing Guehi might give the Selhurst faithful a few sleepless nights. He’s been nothing short of a revelation for them. Yet, the club’s evident intent in linking up with top-tier defenders like Itakura is a silver lining.

It’s a clear signal. The board aren’t just preparing for a life post-Guehi, but is ensuring that any financial windfall from his potential departure would be smartly and strategically reinvested. That, for the fans, should be a comforting thought in these speculative times.