Anfield Showdown: Liverpool and Everton’s Battle for Bragging Rights

The Merseyside Showdown: Liverpool vs Everton Preview

The Anfield Stage Awaits

The heartbeats of Merseyside will synchronise come Saturday lunchtime, as the iconic Anfield plays host to the season’s first Merseyside derby. Liverpool, with their eyes set on the Premier League summit, will be eager to reassert their dominance, especially after a few hiccups in their recent outings. Meanwhile, Everton, having found some semblance of form, will be desperate to rewrite a rather bleak recent history against their fierce neighbours.

The Tale of Two Cities

Liverpool’s Quest for Redemption

Jurgen Klopp’s men, despite their recent controversial defeat at Tottenham and a surprising draw against Brighton, are still very much in the title race. Positioned fourth, they’re a mere three points behind the leaders, Tottenham and Arsenal. However, the Reds will be without the services of their stalwart left-back, Andy Robertson, who suffered an injury during his international duty with Scotland. In his stead, Kostas Tsimikas is expected to step up. The return of Diogo Jota will surely bolster their attacking prowess, even as Curtis Jones serves his suspension.

Liverpool’s Predicted Lineup (4-3-3): Alisson; Alexander-Arnold, Van Dijk, Matip, Tsimikas; Szoboszlai, Mac Allister, Gravenberch; Salah, Jota, Diaz.

Everton’s Hope for an Upset

Everton’s recent record against Liverpool is far from flattering, with just one win in their last 28 encounters. However, under the stewardship of Sean Dyche, the Toffees have shown glimpses of resurgence. Their emphatic 3-0 victory over Bournemouth stands testament to their potential. With the likes of James Garner, Jack Harrison, and the ever-threatening Abdoulaye Doucoure finding the net, Dyche might be reluctant to make changes to his winning formula.

Everton’s Predicted Lineup (4-4-1-1): Pickford; Young, Branthwaite, Tarkowski, Mykolenko; McNeil, Garner, Onana, Harrison; Doucoure, Calvert-Lewin.

The Battle Lines are Drawn

The early kick-off, especially post an international break, might not sit well with Klopp and his brigade. Yet, it presents a golden opportunity for Liverpool to make a statement. While Everton will likely adopt a more conservative approach, hoping to exploit Liverpool on the counter, the Reds’ firepower might prove too much for the Toffees’ defence.

Score Prediction: Liverpool 3-0 Everton

Where to Catch the Action

For those in the UK, the match will be broadcasted on TalkSport Radio UK, discovery+ App, TNT Sports 1, and BBC Radio 5 Live.

Viewers in the US can tune into NBC Sports App, UNIVERSO, and USA Network.

Canadian fans can catch the action on fuboTV Canada.