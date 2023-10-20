St. James’ Park Prepares for Palace’s Premier Pursuit

Newcastle Face Off Against Crystal Palace: A Post-Break Premier League Showdown

The last time Newcastle strutted onto the revered greens of St. James’ Park, the tantalising magic of Paris Saint-Germain was felt, contrasting the upcoming challenge this Saturday. It’s not the sophistication of Luis Enrique they prepare for, but the vast experience of 76-year-old Roy Hodgson, the Premier League’s most seasoned manager.

Crystal Palace, after momentarily flirting with relegation fears last season, have regained balance under Hodgson’s wise oversight. Even the departure of Wilfried Zaha hasn’t dented their trajectory. Currently perched at ninth on the Premier League table, they’re trailing their weekend rivals by just a solitary point.

While Newcastle’s sensational victory over PSG defined their season’s inauguration, Eddie Howe’s troops have more to be joyous about. Their Premier League position might be muted, but a seven-match unbeaten streak speaks volumes. Howe might be glancing towards Borussia Dortmund’s impending visit, but first, it’s all about Saturday’s face-off with Palace.

The Numbers Game

Time & Place

Location: St James’ Park, Newcastle, England

Date: Saturday, 21 October

Kick-off: 15:00 BST

Officials In Charge

Referee: Tim Robinson

VAR: Simon Hooper

Historic Clashes

Newcastle: 2 victories

Crystal Palace: Yet to taste victory

Stalemates: 3

Recent Form Guide

Newcastle: WWWWD

Crystal Palace: LDLWD

How to Tune In

For fans in the UK, this face-off won’t be televised. However, US supporters can catch the action on Peacock Premium and our Canadian friends have fuboTV at their disposal.

Newcastle’s Squad Updates

Sven Botman might be the surprise inclusion in the Magpies’ squad, making a quicker-than-anticipated recovery, but Lascelles may be favoured to protect the Dutch CB. Concerns surround Alexander Isak, whose international stint was cut short due to a groin injury from the West Ham encounter. Callum Wilson’s involvement is uncertain, but he could sneak in a few minutes if needed. Sandro Tonali, amidst unfolding controversies, will probably miss out.

Predicted XI: Pope; Trippier, Schar, Lascelles, Burn; Guimaraes, Longstaff, Anderson; Almiron, Isak, Gordon.

Crystal Palace’s Team News

Crystal Palace’s challenge are compounded by the absence of dynamic duo Michael Olise and Eberechi Eze. Matheus Franca’s much-awaited debut remains on hold, while the likes of Nathan Ferguson, Jefferson Lerma, and others hover in the doubtful zone.

Predicted XI: Johnstone; Ward, Andersen, Guehi, Mitchell; Ayew, Hughes, Doucoure, Schlupp; Mateta, Edouard.

A Glimpse into the Crystal Ball

In their previous outing, Palace, missing the dynamism of Eze and Olise, were a tad uninspiring against Nottingham Forest. Their defence, however, remains robust, which could lead to a cagey encounter. Newcastle, despite their current form, might face a post-break hiccup, especially considering their Champions League obligations.

Crystal Palace, although defensively sound, might lack the firepower up front. But football, as unpredictable as it is, could see Newcastle stealing the limelight with just a singular moment of genius.

Prediction: Newcastle 2-0