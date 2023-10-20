Report: Brighton Anchors Future with Star’s New Deal

Brighton Secures Future with Kaoru Mitoma’s Extended Stay

Mitoma Commits to Brighton Through 2027

In a significant boost for Brighton’s ambitions, Japan’s standout winger, Kaoru Mitoma, has committed his future to the club with a freshly inked contract stretching until June 2027. This development, as reported by BBC Sport, underscores the Premier League side’s intent to build a team around core talent.

Rapid Rise to Prominence

Since his transition from Kawasaki Frontale in August 2021, Mitoma’s trajectory has been nothing short of meteoric. Initial steps in Europe saw him loaned to Royale Union Saint-Gilloise in Belgium, post which he made a compelling Brighton debut in August 2022. The stats speak for themselves — with 13 goals and 12 assists in a mere 52 appearances, he’s become an integral part of Brighton’s offensive machinery.

Brighton’s manager, Roberto de Zerbi, didn’t mince words about Mitoma’s influence: “It’s great news. Kaoru is our top player.”

Impact Beyond Numbers

Mitoma’s on-field brilliance was instrumental in Brighton clinching the sixth spot in the Premier League last season, complemented by their entry into the Europa League group stage. His tally included seven crucial league goals along with five assists. Maintaining this rich vein of form, the current season has already seen him contribute three goals and three assists in just eight top-flight outings.

David Weir, Brighton’s technical director, expressed immense satisfaction with the agreement:

“Ensuring that a player of Kaoru’s quality will remain with us for the long term is fantastic news.”

He further emphasized the seamless integration and success of Mitoma as a testament to the club’s robust recruitment strategy and developmental pathways.

This strategic move to secure Mitoma’s prowess for the long haul highlights Brighton’s savvy approach to nurturing and retaining key players, essential for their aspirations on both domestic and European stages.