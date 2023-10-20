Ten Hag Speaks Out on Ratcliffe’s Manchester United Ambitions

Manchester United’s Future: The Role of Ten Hag and Ratcliffe

In the buzzing world of football transfer news and club takeovers, Erik ten Hag has recently stated that he’s out of the loop regarding Sir Jim Ratcliffe’s potential minority takeover of Manchester United. Here’s a deeper dive into the intricate details:

Ten Hag Keeps His Distance

Manchester United’s current manager, Erik ten Hag, has candidly admitted his lack of involvement in the ongoing discussions about Sir Jim Ratcliffe’s anticipated minority takeover. His primary concern? The football pitch and his squad’s performance. Ten Hag emphasised, “My responsibility is to manage football matches. As for the takeover, others in the club are addressing that. My priority is the next game.”

Ratcliffe’s Vision for Manchester United

Sir Jim Ratcliffe, the influential founder of INEOS, has reportedly agreed on the preliminary terms for acquiring a 25% stake in Manchester United. This initial step hints at a bigger picture: a possible full-scale takeover from the Glazer family in the foreseeable future. The final touches to this deal are yet to be inked.

Ratcliffe, who has previously ventured into football with his acquisition of French club Nice, isn’t just aiming for a passive role. He envisions an active leadership committee to streamline Manchester United’s business operations.

A Leadership Committee in the Works?

Although the agreement hasn’t progressed to the point of shareholder voting, there’s an air of confidence surrounding Ratcliffe’s intentions for Manchester United. Sources suggest that he aspires to form a triad leadership committee, potentially featuring Sir Dave Brailsford, INEOS’s director of sport, and Joel Glazer, Manchester United’s current co-chairman.

Tapping into Sporting Expertise

With over seven decades of life experience and a rich history in the sporting domain, Ratcliffe is not one to shy away from seeking expert counsel. Names like Paul Mitchell, the former sporting director for Monaco, are being floated as potential candidates for a revamped board under Ratcliffe’s guidance.

Redefining the Initial Proposal

Interestingly, Ratcliffe tweaked his primary bid for the club, allowing the Glazers an opportunity to retain their positions at Old Trafford. However, his ambition for a comprehensive takeover remains undeterred. Assurances regarding the acquisition of future club shares are high on his list of priorities.