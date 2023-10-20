Pochettino Sheds Light on Chelsea “Injury Crisis”

Mauricio Pochettino Addresses Chelsea’s Persistent Injury Woes

Mauricio Pochettino, the esteemed Chelsea head coach, has been candid about the club’s persistent injuries. Far from attributing the setbacks merely to misfortune, he recognises multiple underlying factors that have culminated in the team’s current state.

A Battle Well Before Pochettino’s Arrival

Chelsea’s tryst with player fitness issues predates Pochettino’s tenure, which began earlier this summer. As they gear up to face Arsenal this Saturday, the club will be notably short of at least eight of their main squad members.

Is New Ownership to Blame?

Ever since BlueCo took the reins, there’s been considerable reshuffling within the medical department. These changes have sparked questions regarding the club’s readiness to address its injury predicaments. Yet, Pochettino remains optimistic, sensing an upward trajectory in the team’s efforts to grapple with these challenges. The Argentine coach elucidated, “Upon our arrival, it became evident that not all issues stemmed from sheer misfortune. A myriad of elements plays a role. Our commitment is unwavering; we aim to establish an optimal environment for our players to thrive.”

The Broader Perspective

Pochettino emphasised the novelty surrounding the club, from its organisational structure to team dynamics. He believes this period of adaptation and mutual understanding will eventually lead to a robust and resilient Chelsea unit.

Updates on Player Fitness

Chelsea’s list of absentees is a concern. Key players like Marcus Bettinelli, Wesley Fofana, and Ben Chilwell remain unavailable. The recent addition of striker Armando Broja, after a brief recovery, adds to the list. Pochettino, pre-Arsenal match, indicated, “Broja is sidelined again due to a knee concern, though it’s a different one this time. We’re in the process of assessing the conditions of Axel Disasi, Nico Jackson, and notably Reece James. Players like Benoit Badiashile might make it to the bench, and both Enzo Fernandez and Moises Caicedo seem match-ready.”