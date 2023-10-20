Report: Celtic’s Quest for a New Goalkeeping Star

A Glimpse into Rodgers’ Transfer Strategy

Celtic’s ambitions in the upcoming January transfer window have been the topic of many a football conversation. With whispers around Parkhead suggesting a keen interest in bolstering their goalkeeping options, the club’s strategy for the window is slowly coming to light.

The Hunt for a New Number One

Despite their intentions to secure a new goalkeeper in the recent summer, Celtic faced setbacks, and the desired move didn’t come to fruition. Now, under the stewardship of Brendan Rodgers, the club is gearing up once more. Their aim? To introduce some healthy competition for their current number one, Joe Hart. However, if the right fit doesn’t present itself, Rodgers might be willing to play the waiting game and postpone the signing till the summer.

Joe Hart’s Reign at Parkhead

Since joining Celtic on a free transfer back in 2021, Joe Hart has been the undisputed first-choice keeper. The 36-year-old’s stats from the previous season are a testament to his capabilities. With 50 appearances, 20 clean sheets, and being honoured with a place in the PFA Scotland Team of the Year, Hart’s contribution to Celtic’s domestic treble victory cannot be understated. Even with managerial changes, Hart has retained his spot in the starting lineup. His current contract, however, will see him at the club only until season-end.

Backup Options: Bain and Siegrist

Rodgers isn’t short of options when it comes to backup keepers. Scott Bain and Benjamin Siegrist, both aged 31, are also part of Celtic’s squad. Bain, notably, took the gloves for a couple of Scottish Premiership games following Hart’s dismissal in a match against Livingston.

Current Form: Celtic’s Dominance Continues

As of now, Celtic enjoys a comfortable position, leading the top-flight, a commendable seven points clear of their closest rivals, Rangers, after just eight fixtures. The team’s next challenges include a league game against Hearts and a Champions League face-off with Atletico Madrid.