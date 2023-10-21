Top Serie A Talent on Liverpool’s Radar

Liverpool Eyes on Victor Osimhen: A New Era at Anfield?

Osimhen’s Stellar Performance in Napoli

Last year was monumental for Victor Osimhen, who helped steer Napoli to their first Serie A triumph since the early 90s, impressively netting 26 times in just 32 appearances. This scintillating form from the young Nigerian hasn’t gone unnoticed, with top clubs across the European spectrum closely monitoring his progress. Interestingly, Liverpool dispatched scouts to observe Osimhen in action during the recent international hiatus report Daily Mirror.

The Stance of Napoli’s President

Aurelio de Laurentiis, Napoli’s president, recently unveiled that discussions regarding a new deal for Osimhen have hit a stumbling block. Liverpool’s long-standing admiration for the forward might just intensify with De Laurentiis’s recent utterances about the player’s future: “I have never not been calm when it comes to Osimhen, but it takes two to tango.” He mused, “I remain the same, if his mood has changed, then there’s not much I can do about that. If after a handshake things change, that is disappointing, we take it into account, but life goes on. We have a good rapport with him, the contract runs to 2025, so there is time.”

It’s worth noting the president’s past actions, as he alluded to a previous transaction: “Don’t forget I sold [Kalidou] Koulibaly at the last minute.” Koulibaly, after a lengthy eight-season stint at Napoli, made his way to Chelsea, fetching a cool £33 million as his contract neared its end. Could Osimhen be on a similar trajectory?

The Salah Saga and Osimhen’s Potential Anfield Move

However, Liverpool’s interest in Osimhen might not only stem from the player’s own merit but also due to looming uncertainties around their star man, Mohamed Salah. With relentless rumours linking Salah to a lucrative move to the Saudi Pro League, especially after Liverpool declined a staggering £150m bid from Al-Ittihad, the Reds might need a potent replacement soon. “Mo is welcome at any time,” expressed Michael Emenalo, the league’s football director, showcasing his fondness for the Egyptian talisman.

Liverpool’s very own Jamie Carragher shared a poignant observation, predicting Salah’s Anfield tenure could conclude after this season. “I think for all parties it almost feels right next summer where Liverpool you think would still get a substantial transfer fee,” he voiced during a talkSPORT interview. If Carragher’s prediction holds, Liverpool could have a season to ponder over Osimhen or perhaps another prolific star as Salah’s successor.