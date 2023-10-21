Tottenham’s Test: Holding Top Spot Against Visiting Fulham

A North London Clash: Spurs Face Fulham Under the Monday Night Lights

The anticipation reaches fever pitch as North London’s pride, Tottenham, welcomes Fulham in what promises to be an electric Premier League encounter.

Battle for Dominance at the Summit

Tottenham, the shining stars of the Premier League this season, stand on the precipice. As they head into Gameweek 9, the threat looms large. The likes of Arsenal, Manchester City, and Liverpool, all hunger for that coveted top spot. However, come Monday night, the path ahead for Ange Postecoglou and his troops will be clear.

Fulham, not to be overshadowed, has made an impressive mark so early in the season. With three wins and two draws from their initial eight forays, the Cottagers are displaying their intent. The richness of quality they bring to the table is undeniable.

Crucial Matchday Details

When and Where? Date: Monday 23 October Time: 20:00 BST Venue: Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, London

Officials on the Day Referee: Anthony Taylor VAR: Paul Tierney



Historical Context: The Head-to-Head

Tottenham and Fulham have had intriguing battles in the past. Over their last five meetings:

Tottenham’s Dominance: 3 wins

Fulham’s Lone Victory: 1 win

Stalemates: 1

Recent Form Analysis

In their latest skirmishes:

Tottenham: WWDWW

Fulham: WDWLW

Broadcast Details: Don’t Miss the Action

For those in the:

UK : Sky Sports Main Event, Sky Ultra HD, Sky Sports Premier League, TalkSport Radio UK, SKY GO Extra

: Sky Sports Main Event, Sky Ultra HD, Sky Sports Premier League, TalkSport Radio UK, SKY GO Extra US : nbcsports.com, SiriusXM FC, NBC Sports App, USA Network, UNIVERSO

: nbcsports.com, SiriusXM FC, NBC Sports App, USA Network, UNIVERSO Canada: fuboTV Canada

Team News: Injuries and Returns

For Tottenham, the international break brought mixed news. While Cristian Romero and Son Heung-min have returned from their scares, Bissouma remains sidelined due to suspension. Their ranks see a boost as Rodrigo Bentancur rejoins training, but Alfie Whiteman remains absent.

Fulham’s woes are highlighted by the absence of Tosin Adarabioyo. Kenny Tete remains doubtful, while Adama Traore might skip this clash. The goalkeeping helm, however, remains firmly with Bernd Leno.

Predicted Lineups

Tottenham (4-2-3-1) : Vicario; Porro, Romero, Van de Ven, Udogie; Sarr, Hojbjerg; Kulusevski, Maddison, Richarlison; Son.

: Vicario; Porro, Romero, Van de Ven, Udogie; Sarr, Hojbjerg; Kulusevski, Maddison, Richarlison; Son. Fulham (4-3-3): Leno; Castagne, Diop, Ream, Robinson; Iwobi, Palhinha, Pereira; Decordova-Reid, Vinicius, Willian.

Scoreline Prediction

With Tottenham soaring and key players like Son and Maddison oozing confidence, a goal-fest might be on the cards. Fulham will have their work cut out, and taking points from the Tottenham fortress would be a coup.

Final Prediction: Tottenham 2-1 Fulham