Tottenham’s Test: Holding Top Spot Against Visiting Fulham

A North London Clash: Spurs Face Fulham Under the Monday Night Lights
The anticipation reaches fever pitch as North London’s pride, Tottenham, welcomes Fulham in what promises to be an electric Premier League encounter.
Battle for Dominance at the Summit
Tottenham, the shining stars of the Premier League this season, stand on the precipice. As they head into Gameweek 9, the threat looms large. The likes of Arsenal, Manchester City, and Liverpool, all hunger for that coveted top spot. However, come Monday night, the path ahead for Ange Postecoglou and his troops will be clear.
Fulham, not to be overshadowed, has made an impressive mark so early in the season. With three wins and two draws from their initial eight forays, the Cottagers are displaying their intent. The richness of quality they bring to the table is undeniable.
Crucial Matchday Details
- When and Where?
- Date: Monday 23 October
- Time: 20:00 BST
- Venue: Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, London
- Officials on the Day
- Referee: Anthony Taylor
- VAR: Paul Tierney
Historical Context: The Head-to-Head
Tottenham and Fulham have had intriguing battles in the past. Over their last five meetings:
- Tottenham’s Dominance: 3 wins
- Fulham’s Lone Victory: 1 win
- Stalemates: 1
Recent Form Analysis
In their latest skirmishes:
- Tottenham: WWDWW
- Fulham: WDWLW
Broadcast Details: Don’t Miss the Action
For those in the:
- UK: Sky Sports Main Event, Sky Ultra HD, Sky Sports Premier League, TalkSport Radio UK, SKY GO Extra
- US: nbcsports.com, SiriusXM FC, NBC Sports App, USA Network, UNIVERSO
- Canada: fuboTV Canada
Team News: Injuries and Returns
For Tottenham, the international break brought mixed news. While Cristian Romero and Son Heung-min have returned from their scares, Bissouma remains sidelined due to suspension. Their ranks see a boost as Rodrigo Bentancur rejoins training, but Alfie Whiteman remains absent.
Fulham’s woes are highlighted by the absence of Tosin Adarabioyo. Kenny Tete remains doubtful, while Adama Traore might skip this clash. The goalkeeping helm, however, remains firmly with Bernd Leno.
Predicted Lineups
- Tottenham (4-2-3-1): Vicario; Porro, Romero, Van de Ven, Udogie; Sarr, Hojbjerg; Kulusevski, Maddison, Richarlison; Son.
- Fulham (4-3-3): Leno; Castagne, Diop, Ream, Robinson; Iwobi, Palhinha, Pereira; Decordova-Reid, Vinicius, Willian.
Scoreline Prediction
With Tottenham soaring and key players like Son and Maddison oozing confidence, a goal-fest might be on the cards. Fulham will have their work cut out, and taking points from the Tottenham fortress would be a coup.
Final Prediction: Tottenham 2-1 Fulham