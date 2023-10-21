Man City Star on Newcastle’s Radar as Midfield Solution

Newcastle Eyes Phillips Amid Midfield Concerns

Magpies’ Midfield Dilemma

Despite their impressive form this season, Newcastle United has found themselves facing a challenging situation. They’ve received unsettling news concerning their midfielder, Sandro Tonali, aged 23. As recently as the 18th of October, the club confirmed that Tonali is under scrutiny by both the Italian Prosecutor’s Office and the Italian Football Federation (FIGC) for potential “illegal betting activity”.

Kalvin Phillips: The Solution?

Amidst this uncertainty, the club has set their sights on Man City’s Kalvin Phillips suggest reports by Football Insider. Those in the know suggest that Newcastle has had a keen interest in Phillips for quite some time, even back when he was showcasing his skills at Leeds United. Sources have hinted that Phillips would be the ideal candidate to bolster Eddie Howe’s midfield, especially given the upcoming mid-season window.

While Phillips’ commitment to the game cannot be questioned, his stint at Man City has been somewhat tumultuous. Since his £45 million move from Leeds in 2022, he’s had a challenging time securing his spot in Pep Guardiola’s starting eleven. To date, Phillips has seen just 760 minutes of game time with the Citizens. However, this hasn’t deterred his position in Gareth Southgate’s England line-up. With the European Championships on the horizon next year, the midfielder will undoubtedly be eager to clock in more minutes on the field.

Man City’s Underused Gem

Despite only making a handful of appearances for Man City this campaign, Phillips remains a formidable talent. Football Insider has pointed out that Phillips’ exit from the Etihad in 2024 seems more probable than ever. His current contract with City extends up to June 2028, which might lead to some negotiations if Newcastle is serious about acquiring him.

Upcoming Challenges for Newcastle

Positioned eighth in the Premier League, Newcastle is gearing up for a face-off against Crystal Palace on the 21st of October. In recent updates, Howe has indicated that Tonali remains a selectable player as the club anticipates the results of the investigations into his alleged misconducts.