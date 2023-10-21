Man United’s Strategic £60m Bid for Defender

Manchester United’s Pursuit of Guehi: A Game of Patience and Strategy

The £60 Million Question: Is Guehi Worth the Pursuit?

Manchester United has set their sights on a new jewel – Crystal Palace’s defender, Marc Guehi as per reports from Football Insider. The highly sought-after player comes with a steep price, with insiders indicating a price tag of no less than £60 million to secure his services in 2024.

Premier League’s Elite Eye Guehi’s Talent

The 23-year-old centre-back isn’t solely on United’s radar; several other top-flight clubs are also said to be vying for his signature. His outstanding presence on the pitch has made him a standout in the footballing world, proving his mettle and worth with each game.

United’s Injury Woes and Guehi as a Solution

Erik ten Hag’s Red Devils have had their fair share of challenges this season. With crucial players like Raphael Varane and Lisandro Martinez sidelined due to severe injuries, the 2023-24 campaign has shown that depth in defence is essential. Guehi could be the answer to these defensive woes.

Guehi’s Future Moves and Ambitions

However, luring Guehi from Selhurst Park in the upcoming January window seems like a tall order. With the European Championships looming in 2024’s summer, he’s reportedly keen on maintaining consistent first-team football. Furthermore, with his current contract running until June 2026, Crystal Palace holds a strong negotiating position.

A Potential New Contract at Palace?

Intriguingly, it seems Palace is eager to lock down their star man for longer. Rumours have surfaced that Roy Hodgson’s team is keen to discuss new contract terms with the former Chelsea prodigy, who currently takes home a £50,000-a-week pay package.

Guehi’s Remarkable Journey with the Eagles

Guehi’s time at Palace under Hodgson has been nothing short of impressive. Not only has he showcased his abilities in the Premier League – missing just a single fixture last season – but he’s also donned the England jersey seven times since his debut in March 2022.

Past Records and What Lies Ahead

To give context to Guehi’s value, Palace’s record sale is still remembered – the sale of Aaron Wan-Bissaka to United in 2019, which brought £50 million to the London club’s coffers.

In the midst of this transfer saga, one thing is clear – Guehi’s future will undoubtedly be one of the most-watched storylines in football. As things stand, it remains to be seen where the promising defender will ply his trade come next season.