Tielemans on His Aston Villa Journey and Emery’s Vision

Aston Villa’s Shining Acquisition Yet to Illuminate the Pitch

When Aston Villa secured the signature of Youri Tielemans from Leicester City, it wasn’t just the Villans who were left agog. Clubs from across the Premier League and the European continent had been jostling for the midfielder’s favour. Tielemans’ tenure at Leicester had, after all, been marked by a string of stellar performances.

Promises, Expectations, and Reality

Yet, as the crisp autumnal winds usher in the new season, a series of events have dimmed this sparkling acquisition’s immediate impact. Eight matches in, and Tielemans, aged 26, has yet to debut in the Premier League starting XI for Villa.

Speaking to The Times he expresses a twinge of frustration, “Obviously when you sign for a club you want to show yourself. I’m very competitive, I want to start every game… maybe people don’t understand that but I’m that type of guy.”

While on national duty, Tielemans addressed the curious juxtaposition of his signing and bench warming, terming it as “unpleasant”. Yet, he’s quick to clarify that some sentiments may have been lost in translation, expressing his unwavering determination to prove himself at Villa Park.

Unai Emery’s Vision and Challenges Ahead

Underpinning this puzzle is the strategic vision of Villa’s head coach, Unai Emery. Tielemans has had to learn, adapt and realign his style to fit into Emery’s meticulously crafted tactical paradigm. Speaking about Emery’s approach, he explains, “His plan is very clear with the midfielders coming inside and keeping the ball even more so than what I was used to. For him, it’s a totally normal process.”

At his previous club, Leicester, Tielemans was the linchpin. He carved a niche for himself, which culminated in that epochal goal during the 2021 FA Cup final against Chelsea. However, at Villa, the challenge is different. He’s no longer the established core but a piece waiting to find its place in Emery’s jigsaw.

Tielemans’ Ascent and the Road Ahead

While Tielemans acknowledges the steep learning curve, he is not daunted. “My technical understanding of the game has definitely improved… I know I’m progressing well into the system,” he says confidently. Rebuking rumoured tensions with Emery, Tielemans describes a relationship built on respect and mutual understanding.

It’s not just about club football for the Belgian international. The recent tragic events during Belgium’s Euro 2024 qualifier against Sweden in Brussels, where the game was abandoned after a terrorist attack, was a stark reminder of the challenges outside the pitch. “It was scary because I had some family inside the stadium,” reflects Tielemans.

However, looking ahead, the midfielder remains optimistic, both about his place at Aston Villa and in Belgium’s squad for Euro 2024. With head coach Domenico Tedesco’s faith in his capabilities, Tielemans believes it’s just a matter of time before he hits his stride.