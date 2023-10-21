Will Ratcliffe’s Stake Shake Up Man United’s Transfer Power?

Ten Hag’s Confidence Amidst United’s Changing Landscape

In the theatrical setting of Old Trafford, there’s always been more than just football at play. Erik ten Hag, Manchester United’s gaffer, finds himself in the spotlight yet again, this time, overshadowed by the looming presence of Sir Jim Ratcliffe.

You’d be forgiven for thinking it’s all about on-field tactics. Yet, it seems ten Hag, with the poise we’ve come to expect, isn’t the least bit perturbed. He expects – rightly or wrongly – to retain his influence over the club’s transfer strategy. Even if Ratcliffe’s looming 25% stake, worth a hefty £1.35 billion, gets the green light.

As it stands, the manager and recruitment department jointly hold the keys to the transfer kingdom. A veto power, if you will, which ensures only mutually approved players don the iconic red shirt. Ten Hag, ever the diplomat, touched on this when pressed about his future at the club, highlighting the agreements he made upon signing his managerial contract. His response? Candid and clear: “At this moment I’m not involved so I don’t know. What I know are the agreements I made when I signed my contract. Until I hear anything I will just keep focusing on my job and that is winning games and trying to get the best out of the season.”

On the Pitch: A Season in Turmoil

Things haven’t been entirely rosy at Old Trafford. With United languishing in 10th place in the Premier League, ten Hag’s side is desperately seeking to build on their recent nail-biting win over Brentford. Next up, a crucial match against Sheffield United.

Injury woes continue to plague the team. Notably, Casemiro joins the swelling ranks of sidelined stars. The supporters, always demanding, will be eager to see if the likes of Raphael Varane and Sergio Reguilon return to bolster the defence. The whispers surrounding Harry Maguire and Jadon Sancho, two of England’s finest, and their futures at United only add to the prevailing sense of uncertainty.

Behind the Scenes: Ratcliffe’s Vision for United

The Telegraph has shed light on Ratcliffe’s aspirations for Manchester United. And it’s not just about buying a stake. The billionaire mogul of chemical behemoths Ineos is purportedly set to assume control of football operations. Alongside Ratcliffe, Sir David Brailsford, Ineos’ sporting head honcho and British Cycling’s ex-performance maestro, is touted to join a committee supervising football matters, accompanied by Joel Glazer, United’s co-chairman.

Ratcliffe’s ambitions are clear – he’s eyeing the January transfer window. It’s suggested that a reshuffling of the deck might be on the cards, with certain players making way before fresh talent is ushered in.

Ten Hag’s Response? Steely Determination

Erik ten Hag is no stranger to adversity. The goalkeeper situation speaks volumes about his management style. Andre Onana, despite a series of blunders, received both criticism and encouragement from his boss. Ten Hag remarked, “He knows – we know – he will do much better… I will never use injuries as an excuse and Andre is not doing that either… But it didn’t help his integration, absolutely.”

Amidst all the speculations and potential power shifts, ten Hag remains focused. Always about the game, always about Manchester United. The drama off the pitch may continue to unravel, but for ten Hag, it’s all about getting the best for United, game by game.