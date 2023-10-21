Brighton’s Brave Fightback Not Enough Against Resilient City

Man City Reasserts Dominance with a Nervy Win Over Brighton

Manchester City demonstrated their resilience by bouncing back to winning ways after two unsettling Premier League losses, by overcoming a spirited Brighton side at the Etihad Stadium.

The match sprung into life from the outset with City, stung by recent defeats to Wolves and Arsenal, showcasing their championship mettle. Julian Alvarez, embodying City’s attacking verve, set the tone just seven minutes in. The deft forward made no mistake in lofting the ball over Brighton’s Jason Steele, following an artful piece of play from Jeremy Doku. The hosts’ aggressive start paid further dividends when Erling Haaland, shaking off recent quiet outings, capitalised on a Brighton error to unleash a potent strike that thundered into the goal.

Brighton’s Resolve Tests City’s Defence

Despite City’s early command, the game’s complexion changed after the interval. Brighton emerged more composed, and their determination bore fruit, exploiting a lapse from Manuel Akanji. Ansu Fati was clinical inside a chaotic box, planting seeds of doubt in the minds of the Etihad faithful. City’s resolve was further tested in the dying moments when they were reduced to ten following Akanji’s dismissal, setting up a tense finale.

Doku’s Dazzling Display Embodies City’s Threat

While multiple narratives wove through the game, Jeremy Doku’s performance was particularly noteworthy. The winger, with his blistering pace and nimble footwork, was a thorn in Brighton’s side. His chemistry with Alvarez was evident as they combined for the opener, and his personal efforts on goal underscored the constant threat he posed.

Haaland’s Return to Form: A Timely Boost

The storyline of Haaland’s mini-drought coming to an end was another captivating element. The striker’s joy was palpable, underlining the high standards he’s set for himself. Supported by the likes of Doku and Phil Foden, his goal-scoring return is a timely boost, especially with critical fixtures looming.

Defensive Frailties Mar Brighton’s Brave Show

Brighton will rue their defensive oversights, which have become a troubling theme this season, epitomised by their concession of the opening goal. While they displayed heart, particularly in the second half, and posed questions of City’s defence, their vulnerability at the back continues to undermine their efforts. The challenge for manager Roberto de Zerbi lies in tightening these defensive lapses without curbing their attacking instincts, which have seen them score plentifully this term.