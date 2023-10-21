Burnley’s Defensive Gaps Cost Dear at Brentford Clash

Brentford Secures Vital Home Victory

In a crucial Premier League clash, Brentford notched their first home win of the season, dispatching a beleaguered Burnley with finesse. Bryan Mbeumo and Saman Ghoddos stood out, netting phenomenal goals, and ensuring the Bees clinched three essential points in their campaign.

The Bees’ Offensive Prowess

Brentford’s progressive gameplay paid dividends in the first half. They dominated early on, with Yoane Wissa capitalizing on a precise low cross from Mbeumo to tap in at the far post. However, controversy struck when a potential goal from Neal Maupay was disallowed, with Kristoffer Ajer being marginally offside. Despite the setback, the hosts’ resilience shone through, particularly with Mbeumo’s stellar finish, guiding Maupay’s pass effortlessly into the net, consolidating Brentford’s advantage.

Burnley’s Missed Opportunities

The Clarets showed signs of life in the second half, yet their efforts bore no fruit. A glaring miss from teenager Luca Koleosho, who failed to convert a pivotal opportunity, epitomised Burnley’s struggles. Their woes compounded when Connor Roberts received his marching orders for a second bookable offence, culminating in Ghoddos sealing Brentford’s win with a stunning long-range effort.

Defensive Frailties Undo Burnley

While Brentford basked in the glory of their striking efficiency, Burnley’s defensive cracks were prominently on display. Goalkeeper James Trafford, despite a series of remarkable saves, couldn’t single-handedly hold the fort. Burnley’s backline was persistently caught out, their lapses ensuring Brentford maintained a comfortable lead. The Clarets’ inability to staunch their defensive bleeding has become a recurring theme this season, significantly impacting their standings.

Consequences and Reflections

The victory provides Brentford with a much-needed cushion above the relegation zone, infusing confidence into their squad. In contrast, Burnley faces introspection, stuck in the murk of the bottom three, with their performances needing urgent recalibration. The match not only highlighted Brentford’s tactical superiority but also underscored Burnley’s ongoing challenges.

Deep Dive: Brentford vs Burnley Match Stats, Courtesy of Futmob

Thanks to Futmob, we can delve deep into the numbers and deduce what really transpired on the pitch.

Possession: An Even-Steven Game

Interestingly, both teams enjoyed an equal share of ball possession, each holding the ball 50% of the time. This suggests a closely fought contest, where neither side could truly dominate the game in terms of control. Yet, as we explore further, other stats portray a different story.

Expected Goals (xG): Brentford’s Dominance

With an xG of 2.81, Brentford clearly had the upper hand when it came to creating goal-scoring opportunities, overshadowing Burnley’s 1.07. A higher xG indicates that Brentford were not only attacking more frequently but also from more advantageous positions. This stat underscores their offensive prowess and their ability to carve out better chances.

Shots Galore for Brentford

Brentford unleashed a staggering 23 shots compared to Burnley’s 6. However, only 10 of Brentford’s attempts were on target. Although Burnley managed to take fewer shots, they made it count with one on target. This massive discrepancy between total shots and shots on target for Brentford raises questions about their finishing ability, suggesting missed opportunities.

Chances: Quality vs Quantity

Despite Brentford’s domination in shots and expected goals, both teams managed to create a solitary big chance. However, Brentford missed three big chances, while Burnley squandered one. This indicates that while Brentford might have dominated in terms of quantity, they lacked the clinical finishing touch, potentially leaving valuable points on the table.

Passing: Accuracy Over Volume

Burnley, with 359 accurate passes at an 82% success rate, edged out Brentford who managed 347 accurate passes with a 79% accuracy. This suggests that while Brentford might have been the more aggressive side, Burnley was slightly more meticulous in their ball distribution.