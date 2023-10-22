Man Utd and Sheffield Clash: Key Player Ratings Revealed

A Bramall Lane Duel: Manchester United Narrowly Edges Sheffield

On a captivating Saturday evening at Bramall Lane, Manchester United showcased both resilience and vulnerability, claiming a narrow 2-1 victory over Sheffield United.

The Opening Act

The hosts, Sheffield United, initiated the action with intensity. Within moments, McBurnie’s low strike was comfortably held by Andre Onana, setting the tone for the first half. Sheffield’s fervour was evident as they pressurised Manchester United’s defence, demanding swift reflexes from Onana, especially when Cameron Archer attempted a long-ranger.

However, Manchester United’s breakthrough came unexpectedly. In a sequence that reflected the game’s unpredictable nature, Scott McTominay took advantage of a stray pass from Bruno Fernandes. With a touch of improvisation, he netted a scrappy volley, giving the visitors an arguably undeserved lead.

Yet, the equilibrium was soon restored. McTominay, the protagonist turned antagonist, inadvertently handled the ball inside the box. Oli McBurnie confidently stepped up, converting the penalty, marking his first Premier League goal in over three seasons.

As the first half neared its conclusion, Manchester United began to find their rhythm. Marcus Rashford’s inviting ball narrowly missed a connection with Rasmus Hojlund, and Fernandes’ set-piece effort rattled the crossbar.

The Turning Point

Sheffield United’s resilience continued into the second half. Onana was called into action early on, denying Oliver Norwood’s blistering strike. In response, Antony’s incisive play set up Rashford, who couldn’t capitalise.

The home side’s defence grew increasingly compact, absorbing the pressure and frustrating the Red Devils. But as often in football, brilliance eventually finds a way. Enter Diogo Dalot. In the 77th minute, he unleashed a thunderbolt, a strike that would prove to be the winner.

Sheffield Utd Player Ratings (4-4-2)

GK: Wes Foderingham – 6/10 – Managed well during Man Utd’s aggressive play in the first half, but Dalot’s goal might be a letdown for him. RB: Jayden Bogle – 6/10 – Had a few tough moments, especially when not marking Rashford. Improved post-half with the team’s repositioning. CB: Auston Trusty – 6/10 – Despite an unnecessary yellow, he stood strong against Man Utd’s threats. Hojlund kept him on his toes. CB: Jack Robinson – 6/10 – Delivered some aggressive tackles. Faced challenges but showed commendable commitment. LB: Luke Thomas – 5/10 – Defensive performance lacked confidence. Struggled to match Antony’s pace. RM: James McAtee – 6/10 – Displayed brilliance on offense but was lax defensively. Bogle often lacked his support. CM: Vinicius Souza – 7/10 – Exemplary effort, constantly supporting the defense. Man Utd found him tough to handle. CM: Oliver Norwood – 6/10 – Was actively involved but had some misjudged fouls. LM: Gustavo Hamer – 6/10 – Started energetically but lost momentum as the opposition dominated. ST: Oli McBurnie – 7/10 – A significant challenge for Man Utd’s defense due to his intense physical game. A remarkable penalty kick. Had to exit due to an injury. ST: Cameron Archer – 6/10 – Collaborated effectively with McBurnie in the first half, but faded post McBurnie’s exit.

Substitutes: SUB: Rhian Brewster (51′ for McBurnie) – 6/10 SUB: Ben Osborn (78′ for McAtee) – N/A SUB: Benie Traore (84′ for Hamer) – N/A Unused Subs: Jordan Amissah (GK), Femi Seriki, Ryan One, John Fleck, Anis Ben Slimane, Jili Buyabu

Manager: Paul Heckingbottom – 7/10 – Demonstrated courage in maintaining the same midfield from the previous match against Newcastle. The changed strategy was effective, and his team nearly reaped rewards.

Man Utd Player Ratings (4-2-3-1)

GK: Andre Onana – 6/10 – Had more activity than anticipated. Handled the penalty well. RB: Diogo Dalot – 7/10 – Proved vital with a stunning goal post a quiet first half. CB: Harry Maguire – 7/10 – Defended well, covering many grounds and intercepting plays. CB: Jonny Evans – 6/10 – Showed versatility by playing part-time in midfield. Maintained tactical discipline. LB: Victor Lindelof – 5/10 – Seemed out of place as a left-back, but ironically contributed to the decisive goal. DM: Scott McTominay – 6/10 – Scored efficiently but nullified it by conceding a penalty. DM: Sofyan Amrabat – 6/10 – Took time to match the game’s tempo. Often found isolated due to McTominay’s forward pushes. RM: Antony – 6/10 – Showed sparks but was inconsistent throughout. AM: Bruno Fernandes – 6/10 – Assisted McTominay’s opening goal and came close with a free-kick. Yet, his performance seemed below par due to some inaccurate passes. LM: Marcus Rashford – 5/10 – Had brief chances, especially when Bogle wasn’t attentive. Often took risks with his dribbles. ST: Rasmus Hojlund – 6/10 – Showed dedication and was close to scoring, if not for Foderingham’s save.

Substitutes: SUB: Anthony Martial (63′ for Hojlund) – 6/10 SUB: Christian Eriksen (63′ for McTominay) – 6/10 SUB: Alejandro Garnacho (63′ for Antony) – 6/10 SUB: Raphael Varane (84′ for Evans) – N/A SUB: Mason Mount (87′ for Rashford) – N/A Unused Subs: Altay Bayindir (GK), Hannibal Mejbri, Donny van de Beek, Facundo Pellistri

Manager: Erik ten Hag – 5/10 – The win seemed less due to tactics and more about individual moments.

Player of the Match: Diogo Dalot (Man Utd)