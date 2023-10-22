West Ham’s Star Could Soon Don Sky Blue of City?

Manchester City’s Pursuit of Lucas Paqueta: An Epic Transfer Saga

In the heart of Manchester, whispers abound about a possible reunion. The streets are buzzing with talks of a certain Brazilian maestro, Lucas Paqueta, the West Ham United sensation, potentially donning the sky blue jersey of Manchester City.

The Initial Courtship

It was not long ago that Manchester City, having been thoroughly impressed by Paqueta’s sublime skills, reached a gentleman’s agreement with West Ham. A princely sum of £80m was decided upon, promising the Hammers a hefty profit of £29m, considering they had secured his signature for a mere £51m just a year ago from French side, Lyon.

Paqueta’s incredible maiden season in England had not only captured the attention of City’s top brass but also earned him accolades from fans and pundits alike. However, just when it seemed the move was a mere formality, fate played a cruel hand.

Unexpected Hurdles

A cloud of controversy shrouded the imminent move as Paqueta found himself at the centre of a betting investigation led by the FA. Allegedly, an unusually large number of wagers were placed in his home country, Brazil, predicting him to receive a booking in a particular match. This revelation, cited by Sky Sports, caused the transfer to be put on hold, leaving both clubs and fans in suspense.

City, not ones to wait, quickly shifted their gaze and went on to woo other potential targets. Players like Eberechi Eze and Matheus Nunes came into the picture, with Nunes eventually becoming a part of Pep Guardiola’s project in a deal worth £53m with Wolves.

A Second Chance?

As reported by Team Talk, Manchester City’s flame for Paqueta hasn’t dimmed. In fact, the Citizens are keen to revisit this unfinished business. The club remains hopeful that once the FA’s investigation wraps up, they can finally bring Paqueta on board, potentially in 2024.

West Ham’s Position & Paqueta’s Dilemma

While City’s interest is clear, West Ham finds themselves in a slightly precarious situation. A release clause in Paqueta’s contract, worth £85m and activated in June 2024, could see the Brazilian depart. West Ham, understandably anxious, is keen to renegotiate terms, even offering a lucrative £200,000-a-week deal.

Yet, the allure of joining the treble winners might be too hard for Paqueta to resist. This potential move would undoubtedly be a significant loss for the Hammers, especially since he has arguably been their standout player since the departure of Declan Rice.

Paqueta’s Stature

With 42 caps for Brazil and an integral role in their World Cup campaign in Qatar, Paqueta’s stock has only risen. Even as players like Bruno Guimaraes shine for Brazil, Paqueta remains an essential figure for both his club and nation.

In conclusion, as this saga unfolds, it is evident that Lucas Paqueta’s future will be one of the most closely watched stories in the footballing world.