Villa in Pursuit of Paris Saint-Germain’s Playmaker

Aston Villa’s Pursuit of PSG’s Carlos Soler: What We Know

A Midfield Marvel on the Market?

Aston Villa, in their continued quest for Premier League dominance, have set their sights on Paris Saint-Germain’s midfield maestro, Carlos Soler. Fresh from a triumphant campaign, there’s much chatter about Soler’s future, especially with the upcoming January transfer window.

A Brief Sojourn in Paris

Carlos Soler, having switched allegiances from Valencia to Paris Saint-Germain for a hefty €20million, was poised to make his mark this season. His previous term was laden with promise, and many anticipated he’d only ascend from there. Yet, life in Paris hasn’t been all roses. Since the ascension of Luis Enrique to the managerial helm, opportunities for Soler to showcase his talents have been scanty, with a mere two starting appearances in competitions.

Enrique’s Ambitions and Soler’s Potential Exodus

Reported by La Parisien, Enrique’s aspiration to infuse fresh blood into the midfield might pave the way for exits. Given Soler’s curtailed game time, whispers abound that he might be “open to departing”.

The Premier League Beckons

Aston Villa emerges as a prime suitor, eager to bolster their ranks with Soler’s prowess. But they aren’t alone in this race; Brighton, another Premier League contender, remains vigilant, ready to pounce. Additionally, a nostalgic return to Valencia has been mooted, though financial constraints could mean the Spanish side might offer only a fraction of his current wage.