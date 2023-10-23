Man City and Liverpool: Battle for Bayern’s Gem

The Pursuit of Jamal Musiala

Man City, the treble-winners, are reportedly sharpening their focus on a potential acquisition of Bayern Munich’s prodigious talent, Jamal Musiala. They’re not merely resting on their laurels but actively monitoring the 20-year-old sensation, piecing together a comprehensive profile on him.

And the reason?

Speculation has been rife about the contract scenario of Musiala with Bayern. He currently has a deal with the Allianz Arena, netting him a handsome £83,000 weekly, but this contract will be up for renewal come June 2026.

Liverpool Joins the Fray

Not one to be left behind, Liverpool are also reportedly conducting their homework on the young star. According to Football Insider, the Reds have shown keen interest, echoing Man City’s sentiment on Musiala’s immense potential.

Behind the Curtains at Bayern

Diving a little deeper into the situation reveals Musiala’s growing concerns. Sources indicate that he’s somewhat disgruntled with his inconsistent starting berth in Thomas Tuchel’s lineup. This, despite being labelled by some in the recruitment sector as a “potential world beater”.

In fact, this season has seen the youngster’s involvement take a dip, with veteran Thomas Muller often favoured in starting roles. Yet, it’s worth noting that Musiala was instrumental in Bayern’s Bundesliga win the previous season, amassing an impressive tally of 16 goals and 16 assists across various tournaments.

A Glance at Musiala’s Legacy

A talent that has garnered four league titles since his senior debut, Musiala’s journey is intriguing. He honed his skills at Southampton and Chelsea and even donned the English jersey up to the Under-21 level. However, in a twist, he chose to represent Germany on the international stage.

Man City’s Midfield Quest

Despite adding Matheus Nunes to their ensemble recently, Man City’s appetite for an attacking midfielder remains unsatiated. Football Insider also noted the club’s interest in Crystal Palace’s Eberechi Eze, hinting at their continued quest for midfield supremacy.

In Conclusion

As the tussle for Musiala heats up between two of England’s football giants, it’s evident that his future remains a topic of intense debate and intrigue.