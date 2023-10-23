Chelsea Sets Sight on Osimhen Amid Napoli Concerns

Chelsea Eyes Osimhen Amidst Napoli Drama

Stamford Bridge Watchlist

In the pulsating world of football, Chelsea has always been at the heart of high-profile transfers. As we approach 2024, the blues are fervently dissecting their potential acquisitions, and Victor Osimhen seems to sit atop their wishlist. Despite the ripples of a potential agreement with Liverpool, Chelsea remains firmly in the race. Navigating through the intricate corridors of transfer news, one thing is clear: Osimhen’s recent frictions with Napoli have not gone unnoticed.

Quoting The Bridge

Stamford Bridge insiders told Team Talk: “It is not guaranteed that Osimhen will be a Chelsea player but he is someone the club have been and are tracking closely.” Indeed, recent events surrounding Napoli and their president, Aurelio De Laurentiis, have been scrutinised. The player’s hesitance to ink a new contract is of significant concern. “The new contract is a huge matter, it does not look like he is going to sign at this moment, but as a club, it is something that would have a major bearing on any plans for him.”

Chelsea’s Front-man Dilemma

The transfer strategy for Chelsea in 2024 is unambiguous: to secure a leading striker. Whether this vision materialises in the frosty January window or the sunnier summer days is still under discussion. Conversations with Mauricio Pochettino are underway, assessing if the comeback of Christopher Nkunku can bridge the gap till summer, or if a winter acquisition is essential.

Liverpool’s Forward Foresight

Preparing for Salah’s Departure

The winds of Anfield whisper that Jurgen Klopp is already mapping out a future without his talismanic Egyptian, Mohamed Salah. The likelihood of Salah embarking on a lucrative journey to Saudi Arabia is growing. Following a colossal £150m bid from Al-Ittihad, rebuffed by the Merseysiders, the Saudi Pro-League appears poised for a 2024 comeback bid. With Salah’s contract ticking down, Liverpool might find themselves cornered.

Italian Gossip Amplifies Liverpool Link

Across the Italian media spectrum, the decibels around Osimhen’s potential switch to Liverpool are rising. Valter De Maggio’s revelation