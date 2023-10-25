Klopp: Robertson’s Long Road to Recovery

Robust Recovery for Robertson Following Shoulder Operation

Liverpool’s solid defender, Andy Robertson, underwent successful surgery on a shoulder injury sustained while representing Scotland. The incident occurred during a fierce tussle with Spain’s goalkeeper, Unai Simon, in the Euro 2024 qualifiers. As a result, the Scottish international exited the match, using his jersey to support his affected arm.

Klopp Shares an Optimistic Update

Jurgen Klopp, Liverpool’s tactician, offered an update on Robertson’s condition in a recent press briefing. He shared, “The surgery went smoothly, with the best possible outcome.” Klopp, however, remained tight-lipped about the timeframe for Robertson’s return, adding, “The initial phase of his recovery is over.”

Tsimikas Steps Up in Robertson’s Absence

This season, Robertson has made significant contributions to Liverpool, marking his presence in eight league fixtures and netting a goal. In his absence, Greek defender Kostas Tsimikas donned the left-back role, particularly shining during the Merseyside derby victory over rivals Everton. Tsimikas, aged 27, has also showcased his skills in Europa League triumphs over LASK Linz and Union Saint-Gilloise. Additionally, he played a pivotal role in the EFL Cup win against Leicester City and made a brief appearance in the league match against Bournemouth.

Versatility in Klopp’s Squad

Liverpool’s squad depth is no secret. Jurgen Klopp highlighted this by hinting at the potential of deploying Joe Gomez, predominantly a centre-back or right-back, to the left-back position if required. Youngster Luke Chambers, at just 19, is another option Klopp might consider for this role.

The Reds are preparing for their next European challenge as they host French outfit Toulouse in the Europa League this coming Thursday at the iconic Anfield.