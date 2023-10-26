Dave Hendrick: Nostalgia Day – World Cup 2002!

EPL Index’s Two Footed Podcast – Daily Roundup with Dave Hendrick

On yesterday’s show it was nostalgia day! Which means Dave took a deep dive into something from the history of football! This time it was the 2002 World Cup!

Perhaps not the greatest spectacle in World Cup history, but the tournament held in Korea and Japan had some memorable moments, and one memorable team in particular.

The Brazil squad of 02 perhaps not everyone’s favourite, but this was the event which introduced Ronaldinho to the world stage, and we saw Ronaldo R9 showing who he was after injury hell. And of course…that hair!

