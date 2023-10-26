Newcastle’s Tonali Faces 10-Month Ban Amidst Betting Scandal

Tonali’s Betting Scandal: Newcastle’s Italian Jewel Faces Turmoil

Sandro Tonali, who recently traded the red and black of AC Milan for Newcastle’s black and white stripes, came with a hefty £55m price tag. This switch made him the second priciest signing in the Magpies’ history. At San Siro, his talent was evident. His contribution was instrumental in AC Milan clinching their first Serie A title in over a decade during the 2021-22 season. The young Italian also had a hand in guiding the team to the Champions League semi-finals just last season.

The Betting Storm

However, the ripples of his recent £55m transfer to Tyneside have been overshadowed by his 10-month ban handed out by the Italian Football Federation (FIGC) for flouting betting regulations. The suspension ensures that Tonali would remain sidelined till next August, casting a shadow over his potential participation in Euro 2024 if Italy manages to punch their ticket.

It’s noteworthy that this isn’t an isolated incident within Italian football. Not long ago, Juventus’ Nicolo Fagioli faced a similar fate, earning a seven-month suspension for analogous infractions. Both these tales expose a murkier underbelly of the beautiful game in Italy.

FIGC’s Stand and Player Rehabilitation

Gabriele Gravina, the Italian Football Federation’s president, conveyed the details of the agreement with Tonali to Sky Sports Italia. He explained that while the sanctions could have been more severe, “the plea bargain and extenuating circumstances have been taken into consideration and the players’ collaboration went above and beyond.” The agreement comprises 18 months, with eight of those focusing on rehabilitation – encompassing therapeutic activities and a commitment to make at least 16 public appearances.

Juventus’ Fagioli, in contrast, had a significant chunk of his ban suspended and faced a monetary penalty of 12,500 euros. Additionally, he consented to undergo a half-year therapeutic plan to address his gambling affliction.

Tonali’s Newcastle Saga

As Tonali adjusts to life in England, his short tenure has seen him don the Newcastle jersey 12 times. Despite the turmoil surrounding his off-pitch life, he remains a vital cog in Eddie Howe’s tactical machinery. After Newcastle’s recent Premier League triumph, a 4-0 thumping of Crystal Palace, Howe lauded Tonali’s resilience during these “difficult couple of weeks.” In Howe’s words, the Italian prodigy is managing “emotions incredibly strongly.”

The Road Ahead for Newcastle

With Tonali’s future appearances hanging in the balance, Newcastle’s immediate challenges lie in their upcoming fixtures against Wolves in the Premier League and a tantalising encounter with Manchester United in the Carabao Cup’s fourth round.

In this age of footballing giants and thrilling narratives, Newcastle and Tonali’s tale serves as a poignant reminder of the trials and tribulations players often navigate away from the glaring stadium lights. Only time will determine how this chapter unfolds for the Italian maestro and his English suitors.