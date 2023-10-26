Premier League Returns with Christmas Eve Fixture After 28 Years

A Festive First: The Return of Christmas Eve Football

In a move that echoes of footballing eras past, the beautiful game will be played on Christmas Eve for the first time in nearly three decades. As the snow is poised to fall and families are set to gather around the Christmas tree, Wolves will be hosting Chelsea. The game, which was originally marked for the 23rd, now graces our festive calendars on Sunday, 24 December, a kick-off set for 13:00 GMT.

A Nostalgic Fixture

Dive into the annals of Premier League history, and you’ll find only one precedent of a Christmas Eve face-off. Cast your minds back to 1995: Leeds United played the yuletide matchmakers and handed Manchester United a 3-1 defeat.

The Festive Football Schedule Unwrapped

Football aficionados are in for a treat this December. Here’s how the festive fixture list shapes up:

The Pre-Christmas Showdowns: Crystal Palace and Brighton clash on Thursday, 21 December at 20:00. Aston Villa and Sheffield United face off on Friday, 22 December, a nighttime match set for 20:00 GMT. Six captivating encounters await us on Saturday, 23 December, before the eagerly anticipated Wolves versus Chelsea game.

Boxing Day Bonanza and Beyond: 26 December sees five festive showdowns, followed by another three games on the 27th. Brighton welcome the Premier League frontrunners Tottenham on 28 December, while Arsenal locks horns with West Ham. Ring in the New Year with Arsenal’s journey to Fulham and Tottenham’s duel with Bournemouth on 31 December.

A New Year Football Fête: Liverpool and Newcastle provide fireworks on 1 January at 20:00. West Ham and Brighton complete the jamboree on 2 January at 20:00.



The Premier League, addressing the changes, highlights special measures to ensure adequate rest periods between the festive games. Interestingly, Chelsea will be stretching their stamina with just 143.5 hours separating their three games, whilst Brighton enjoys a more leisurely pace with 287.5 hours.

Fans’ Frosty Reception

However, not everyone is dashing through the snow with joy. The Football Supporters’ Association has labelled the Christmas Eve fixture as “an unwanted present”. Chelsea’s own supporters group, the CST, went further, denouncing the decision as “totally unacceptable” and seeking consultations to potentially reverse this festive fixture.

It’s noteworthy that previous uproars from fans led the Premier League to refrain from scheduling a Christmas Eve fixture in 2017. Remember the Arsenal v Liverpool fiasco?

TV’s Festive Treat

On the broadcasting front, football fans can switch between Sky Sports, TNT Sports, and Prime Video to get their festive football fix. Interestingly, 29 December remains the sole date without a Premier League match gracing our screens during the yuletide season.

To add a cherry on top, Manchester City’s game against Brentford, which was set for 23 December, is now in limbo owing to the champs’ commitments at the Fifa Club World Cup.

This festive season promises drama, spectacle, and perhaps a hint of magic on the pitch. Whether you’re in favour of the changes or not, it’s bound to be a Christmas to remember for football lovers.