A Tad Predictable: Luton, Forest or Fulham!?

EPL Index’s Weekly Prediction Show: A Tad Predictable

On this episode Tadiwa is joined by Guy Drinkel to preview and predict Premier League matchweek 10, with big games up and down the league.

On this episode Tadiwa and Guy discussed the team of the podcast, with teams in need of the podcasts’ magical powers! They had a choice of Luton, Nottingham Forest and Fulham…they decided on the latter!

Marco Silva’s men currently sit 13th with 11 points, perhaps not the most worrisome start to the season, but the lack of goal threat and defensive injuries, it felt like they needed the podcasts help! How will they do against Brighton this weekend?

