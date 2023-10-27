Brighton & Hove Albion: From Third Tier to Europa Glory vs Ajax

Brighton’s Monumental Triumph Over Ajax in Europa League

Brighton & Hove Albion made headlines after their resounding victory against the European football stalwarts, Ajax, marking their first-ever win in European competition.

Seagulls Soar at Amex Stadium

Brighton’s journey in the Europa League had been somewhat rocky, suffering an early home defeat to AEK Athens and then managing only a draw in Marseille. However, the winds of fortune changed direction when they met Ajax at the Amex Stadium.

Joao Pedro’s name echoed around the stadium as he netted Brighton’s opener, ensuring the first half ended on a high note for the Seagulls. His goal came as a result of seizing upon a parried strike from Kaoru Mitoma, which was deftly stopped by Ajax’s keeper, Diant Ramaj.

But the euphoria didn’t end there. After the interval, Brighton doubled their lead when Simon Adingra set up Ansu Fati perfectly. With just a couple of touches, Fati skilfully dispatched the ball, finding its resting place in the corner of the net. While Ajax’s Steven Berghuis did give Brighton a nudge with his strike hitting the post, the Seagulls sailed smoothly to their win.

“The best news is that we didn’t concede a goal” 🚫 A first clean sheet in thirteen games is what pleased Roberto De Zerbi the most as he offers his assessment on Brighton’s victory against Ajax… 🎙️ @msmith850#UEL pic.twitter.com/0isVt0EJyB — Football on TNT Sports (@footballontnt) October 26, 2023

Reliving Brighton’s Magical Evening

For those who have been following Brighton & Hove Albion over the years, this was a match to cherish. Picture this: in the mid-’90s, while Ajax celebrated their fourth European Cup, Brighton was still grappling in the third tier of English football. Fast forward to now, and they are competing with Europe’s finest. The very thought of such an encounter was enough to make Thursday night’s clash the talk of the town.

The aura at the Amex was electric even before the game began. Fans, filled with hope and anticipation, waved their scarves, creating a mesmerising sea of blue and white. Yet, as the match commenced, Ajax’s tactical decision to play defensively threatened to dampen the spirits. The Eredivisie team, despite experiencing their worst season start ever, seemed intent on stalling Brighton’s game.

That was until Mitoma’s brilliance cracked open Ajax’s fortress. His fierce shot paved the way for Pedro to score, and from that point onwards, Brighton was unstoppable. Their confidence surged, culminating in Fati’s commendable second-half goal.

“Who’s that shouting your name?” 👀

“I’ve no idea” 🤣 All smiles from James Milner reflecting on Brighton’s maiden #UEL win chatting to @julesbreach, @petercrouch and @sjsidwell… pic.twitter.com/3Z0vYcZSW7 — Football on TNT Sports (@footballontnt) October 26, 2023

Player Spotlight

Billy Gilmour took the spotlight as the Player of the Match, showcasing his skills and proving pivotal for Brighton’s commendable performance.