Olympiakos Edge Past West Ham in Tight Europa Encounter

West Ham’s Greek Tragedy: A Narrow Defeat to Olympiakos

In the heart of European competition, West Ham met their match in a spirited Olympiakos side. Despite their previous dominance in the Europa League, the Irons found themselves edged out in a close contest.

Early Signals from Olympiakos

Contrary to what many might have expected, given their recent lacklustre performances against English sides and a winless streak spanning 11 Europa League matches, Olympiakos began on the front foot. An early shot from Sotiris Alexandropoulos tested West Ham’s keeper, Alphonse Areola, hinting at the home side’s intentions.

While West Ham dominated possession, cohesion seemed to elude them. Chances were few and far between with Said Benrahma narrowly missing the mark and a header from Danny Ings landing on the net’s roof.

Turning the Tide: The Home Side Strikes

Lapses in the West Ham defence provided the hosts with the opportunities they needed. Kostas Fortounis showcased individual brilliance, weaving through the defence and netting from a considerable distance. The misfortune didn’t end there for the Irons; Angelo Ogbonna’s misjudged attempt to clear saw the ball find its way into his own net, handing Olympiakos a comfortable lead heading into the break.

David Moyes voiced his thoughts on the team selection, mentioning the club’s upcoming Premier League and League Cup responsibilities. Speaking to whufc.com, he said:

“Look, we changed a lot of players tonight… I don’t think anybody could say the team we started with wasn’t a good team and wasn’t a team capable of winning or performing. Many of them have been very good players for us over the years and still are.”

Hammers’ Streak Ends, But Not Without A Fight

Holding the accolade of 17 consecutive games without defeat in European competitions, the recent win at Freiburg had painted a rosy picture for West Ham fans. Yet, with a changed lineup from their 4-1 defeat at Aston Villa, they appeared off their usual pace.

Lucas Paqueta breathed some life into West Ham’s hopes with an exquisite volley, converting after an initial cross from Michail Antonio was only partially cleared. Despite this late spark, time was against them, and the Irons couldn’t find an equaliser.

The blaring energy of the Olympiakos supporters certainly played its role. With the crowd behind them, Olympiakos pressed early, signifying their intent with two swift corner kicks. Defensive lapses proved costly for the Hammers, as Konstantinos Mavropanos left Fortounis unchecked, resulting in the first goal.

Looking Ahead

While this may only be West Ham’s second group-stage loss in nine fixtures, the team will no doubt be keen on putting this behind them. Eyes now turn to the return fixture on November 9, where they’ll aim to set the record straight against Olympiakos at home.

Player Spotlight

Olympiakos’ Gustavo Scarpa was undeniably the standout player, playing a pivotal role and keeping the West Ham defence on its toes.