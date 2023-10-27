Friday, October 27, 2023
Inside the Premier League’s South American Talent Pipeline

By Lucas Anderson
Photo: IMAGO

EPL Index Podcast Special – South American Stardust

On this episode Dave Davis is joined by South American Football expert Tom Robinson to discuss:

  • Why are all the best goalkeepers South Amercian?
  • Top South American talents currently in the Premier League
  • Brighton’s Success in South American Market
  • Who will be the next big thing from South America?
  • Variations between UK and South American view on Richarlison and Alvarez

