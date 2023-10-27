Inside the Premier League’s South American Talent Pipeline

EPL Index Podcast Special – South American Stardust

On this episode Dave Davis is joined by South American Football expert Tom Robinson to discuss:

Why are all the best goalkeepers South Amercian?

Top South American talents currently in the Premier League

Brighton’s Success in South American Market

Who will be the next big thing from South America?

Variations between UK and South American view on Richarlison and Alvarez

It’s actually insane the level and depth of @tomrobbo89 knowledge around South American football. Interesting who he picks out as the next stars who are currently in the premier league too 👀 Worth a listen mates 👍 https://t.co/iAQYxGTpnf — Dave Davis (@DaveD0106) October 26, 2023

