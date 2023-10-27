Report: City’s Top Star The Next In Line for Saudi Adventure

Kevin De Bruyne: The Jewel Saudi Pro League Desires

The Allure of the Middle East

The Saudi Pro League, once a mere blip on the global football radar, is now making waves, and at the heart of their aspirations is Manchester City’s midfield maestro, Kevin De Bruyne.

De Bruyne: Manchester City’s Crown Jewel

Kevin De Bruyne, with his impeccable vision, deft touch, and an uncanny ability to change the course of a game, has been the linchpin of Manchester City’s success in recent years. The 31-year-old Belgian, who boasts five Premier League titles and a plethora of individual accolades, is no stranger to being in the spotlight. Last season, De Bruyne’s tally stood at an impressive 10 goals and 31 assists, playing a pivotal role in City’s historic treble-winning campaign.

However, as reported by Football Insider, it seems the allure of the Middle East might be beckoning the Belgian maestro.

Saudi Pro League’s Grand Ambitions

The Saudi Pro League, in its quest to elevate its global stature, has identified De Bruyne as a prime target. Their intent is clear: to bring world-class talent to their shores and, in the process, transform the league into a global footballing powerhouse.

A source close to the developments revealed that the league officials are not just making a cursory approach. They are genuinely hopeful of persuading De Bruyne to embrace this new challenge by the summer of 2024.

The Financial Temptation

While De Bruyne’s commitment to Manchester City is unwavering, the financial package that the Saudi Pro League can offer is undoubtedly tempting. Currently earning a reported £400,000-a-week at City, the Belgian could potentially command an even more lucrative deal in Saudi Arabia.

Moreover, the Saudi Pro League’s ambitions are evident in their recent acquisitions. Manchester City’s Riyad Mahrez and Aymeric Laporte have already made the switch, joining Al-Ahli and Al Nassr, respectively. And they’re not alone. Footballing giants like Cristiano Ronaldo, Neymar, Karim Benzema, and N’Golo Kante have also been lured to the Middle East in the past year.

An Uncertain Future?

However, it’s not all smooth sailing for De Bruyne. Currently sidelined with a severe hamstring injury, the Belgian is not expected to don the sky-blue jersey until the new year. With his contract at Manchester City set to expire in June 2025, the next few months could be crucial in determining where De Bruyne’s future lies.

In Conclusion

The Saudi Pro League’s pursuit of Kevin De Bruyne is emblematic of their broader ambitions. As they seek to carve out a niche in the global football landscape, players of De Bruyne’s calibre are invaluable. Whether the Belgian wizard will trade the rainy streets of Manchester for the desert dunes of Saudi remains to be seen. But one thing is certain: the world will be watching.