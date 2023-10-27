Molineux Awaits: Newcastle’s Test Against Wolves

Wolverhampton Wanderers and Newcastle United Set for Premier League Showdown

As the weekend dawns, the anticipation builds for a Premier League fixture that has fans and pundits alike buzzing with excitement. This Saturday, Wolverhampton Wanderers and Newcastle United are set to lock horns in what promises to be a riveting encounter at the Molineux Stadium.

Test of Resilience for Newcastle United

The Magpies, managed by the astute Eddie Howe, are on a mission to recapture their winning form. Following an impressive eight-game unbeaten streak, they experienced a slight stumble, succumbing to a 1-0 defeat at the hands of Bundesliga powerhouse Borussia Dortmund in the Champions League. Newcastle’s inability to counter Felix Nmecha’s stunning strike led to their first European loss this season. This weekend presents an opportunity for redemption and a chance to regain their formidable momentum.

Wolves Eyeing Pounce

Wolverhampton Wanderers, on the other hand, are riding a wave of optimism. With two victories in their last three league games, including an impressive win against Manchester City and a last-gasp triumph over Bournemouth, Wolves are poised to exploit any signs of fatigue in the Newcastle camp. Manager Gary O’Neil, who tasted success against his former team last weekend, knows that the visit of Newcastle will present a tougher challenge but remains confident.

Fixture Details: When and Where

Location: Wolverhampton, England

Stadium: Molineux

Date: Saturday, 28 October

Kick-off Time: 17:30 BST / 12:30 ET / 09:30 PT

Referee: Anthony Taylor

: Anthony Taylor VAR: Jarred Gillett

Head-to-Head and Current Form

Looking at the recent head-to-head record, the scale slightly tips in Newcastle’s favor with two wins compared to Wolves’ single victory, and two draws. Their last encounter ended with Newcastle clinching a 2-1 win. The current form highlights Wolves’ mixed results (WDWLD) while Newcastle’s recent loss (LWDWW) is a minor blemish on an otherwise impressive record.

How to Catch the Action

For those keen to follow every moment of this Premier League clash, here’s where you can tune in:

United Kingdom: Sky Sports Main Event, Sky Sports Premier League, Sky Ultra HD, Sky GO, Sky GO Extra

United States: UNIVERSO, UNIVERSO NOW, NBC, Peacock, Telemundo Deportes En Vivo

: UNIVERSO, UNIVERSO NOW, NBC, Peacock, Telemundo Deportes En Vivo Canada: fuboTV Canada

Team News: Wolverhampton Wanderers

Wolves’ manager O’Neil approaches this game with a relatively healthy squad. The only concerns are Jean-Ricner Bellegarde, who might make a comeback, and Hugo Bueno, who is sidelined due to a knee injury. On the brighter side, Mario Lemina and Nelson Semedo are set to return from suspensions, bolstering the team’s options.

Predicted Wolves Lineup (5-2-3): Sa; Semedo, Dawson, Kilman, Toti, Ait-Nouri; Lemina, Joao Gomes; Neto, Cunha, Hee-chan.

Team News: Newcastle United

Newcastle, despite their recent setback, have concerns of their own. Alexander Isak is out with a groin injury, while Jacob Murphy’s suspected dislocated shoulder could mean a lengthy absence. Elliot Anderson and Sven Botman remain sidelined, along with Harvey Barnes.

Despite his pending 10-month ban, Sandro Tonali is expected to feature as the Italian FA have yet to ratify the terms.

Predicted Newcastle Lineup (4-3-3): Pope; Trippier, Lascelles, Schar, Burn; Longstaff, Guimaraes, Joelinton; Almiron, Wilson, Gordon.

Score Prediction: A Battle of Wits and Stamina

This fixture is more than just a game; it’s a test of stamina, strategy, and mental fortitude. Wolves, with their recent upturn, could pose problems for Newcastle, especially considering the latter’s additional midweek exertions. However, Newcastle’s formidable form, highlighted by their 4-0 demolition of Crystal Palace, cannot be underestimated. The Toon Army is expected to bounce back, especially given Wolves’ struggle to secure victories at home this season.

Prediction: Wolves 0-2 Newcastle

Final Thoughts

As the Premier League continues to surprise and enthrall, this weekend’s clash between Wolves and Newcastle is more than just a game; it’s a narrative of resilience, strategy, and the relentless pursuit of victory. The stage is set at Molineux; let the drama unfold.