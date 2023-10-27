Report: Top Clubs to Battle for Mexican Sensation

Gimenez’s Glittering Rise: From Feyenoord to Europe’s Elite?

As the world watches the meteoric ascent of Santiago Gimenez, Tottenham and Real Madrid circle above Feyenoord, waiting to swoop in. But will they meet the price? As reported by 90Min, let’s delve into the rising stock of this young sensation.

Gimenez’s Golden Touch in Rotterdam

It isn’t often that a Mexican maestro lands in the Eredivisie and turns heads the way Gimenez has. Since his departure from Cruz Azul and landing at Feyenoord’s doorsteps in 2022, this prodigy’s boots have been on fire. An astounding 23 goals in his debut season propelled the Rotterdam-based side to their first league title in half a decade.

And it doesn’t end there. The 2023/24 season seems to be following the same trajectory, with 15 goals in a mere 11 appearances. His masterclass performance against Lazio in a recent Champions League bout, where he netted twice, is just the tip of the iceberg.

The Giants Awake: Real Madrid and Tottenham’s Interests Piqued

No player rises as Gimenez has without courting the attention of football’s elite. Earlier in the week, an interview with TuttoMercatoWeb let slip that Real Madrid and Tottenham are both vying for the striker’s signature come the summer. Although, it’s worth noting that the source, FIFA intermediary Morris Pagniello, isn’t directly tied to Gimenez, with that honour resting with his father.

Madrid’s Santiago Bernabeu could be a potential next stop for the striker. Yet, as understood by 90min, while Gimenez is on their radar, he isn’t their topmost priority. With their sights set on PSG’s Kylian Mbappe and Palmeiras’ young gun Endrick, Gimenez might just be third in line. And then there’s the Alphonso Davies-shaped hole in Ancelotti’s plan, with the Bayern Munich player a more immediate target to bolster the full-back positions.

On the other hand, Tottenham, while certainly interested, aren’t alone in the Premier League’s race for the striker. Top English clubs, including Arsenal and Chelsea, have been keen observers of Gimenez’s performances. As per reports, he’s impressed every scout who’s witnessed his magic this season.

Inter’s Interest and Feyenoord’s Firm Stance

Inter Milan’s scouting department has kept a keen eye on Gimenez too. But financial constraints mean they might just have to bow out early. The consensus across Europe seems to point to an English move for the striker.

So, what’s the magic number to prise away this gem from Feyenoord? Sources indicate that clubs will need to match or perhaps even surpass the Eredivisie’s record fee – the hefty £87m Manchester United paid for Antony. Feyenoord, while being realistic about the allure of bigger clubs to their star player, aren’t looking to make it an easy or cheap affair.

Gimenez’s Next Move?

Santiago Gimenez, in a short span, has become a household name in football circles. From Tottenham to Real Madrid, the race is on. But as the old adage goes, every player has his price. Only time will tell if these giants are willing to pay the price Feyenoord demands. And as we watch this saga unfold, one can only imagine where this talented striker’s journey will take him next.