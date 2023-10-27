Friday, October 27, 2023
SEARCH
HomeZ OLD CATEGORIESEPL Index NewsFestive Fixtures Ignite December Premier League Drama

Festive Fixtures Ignite December Premier League Drama

0
By Amelia Hartman

A Historic Christmas Eve Clash to Savour

In a remarkable move, setting a tone of nostalgia, the Premier League schedules a Christmas Eve fixture, a spectacle not witnessed since 1995. The Molineux Stadium prepares to light up as Wolverhampton Wanderers host Chelsea, promising a clash filled with fervour and festivity.

Boxing Day Galore and Prime Video’s Exclusive Treats

True to tradition, Boxing Day brings its bounty of football excitement, featuring a standout duel between Newcastle and Nottingham Forest. Enhancing the viewing experience, Prime Video broadcasts an exclusive array of live matches, inviting fans to indulge in every breathtaking moment of the holiday skirmishes.

Prioritising Player Welfare During the Festive Marathon

Balancing the thrill, the Premier League takes a conscientious approach, focusing on player health. The initiative involves extending recovery times between the decisive Matchweeks 18, 19, and 20, ensuring teams face no fixture within 60 hours of another, acknowledging concerns over player workload during the crammed festive period.

Mid-December Showdowns Set the Stage

The pre-Christmas period holds its own with high-stakes confrontations poised to captivate audiences worldwide. The football community eagerly anticipates Chelsea’s venture into Old Trafford and a heated London skirmish as Tottenham confronts West Ham. These electrifying matchups carry implications far beyond the points table, embedding themselves into the annals of rivalry history.

A Comprehensive Look at December’s Premier League Fixtures

For enthusiasts and analysts alike, the detailed fixture list is indispensable. Below is the comprehensive timetable for the Premier League’s December showdowns:

Saturday 23 December

Fixture Kick-off Time (GMT) Broadcaster
West Ham vs Manchester United 12:30 TNT Sports
Liverpool vs Arsenal 17:30 Sky Sports

Sunday 24 December

Fixture Kick-off Time (GMT) Broadcaster
Wolves vs Chelsea 13:00 Sky Sports

Tuesday 26 December

Fixture Kick-off Time (GMT) Broadcaster
Newcastle vs Nottingham Forest 12:30 Prime Video
Bournemouth vs Fulham 15:00 Prime Video
Sheffield United vs Luton Town 15:00 Prime Video
Burnley vs Liverpool 17:30 Prime Video
Manchester United vs Aston Villa 20:00 Prime Video

Wednesday 27 December

Fixture Kick-off Time (GMT) Broadcaster
Brentford vs Wolves 19:30 Prime Video
Chelsea vs Crystal Palace 19:30 Prime Video
Everton vs Manchester City 20:15 Prime Video

Thursday 28 December

Fixture Kick-off Time (GMT) Broadcaster
Brighton vs Tottenham 19:30 Prime Video
Arsenal vs West Ham 20:15 Prime Video

Saturday 30 December

Fixture Kick-off Time (GMT) Broadcaster
Luton Town vs Chelsea 12:30 TNT Sports
Nottingham Forest vs Manchester United 17:30 Sky Sports

Sunday 31 December

Fixture Kick-off Time (GMT) Broadcaster
Fulham vs Arsenal 14:00 Sky Sports

Monday 1 January 2024

Fixture Kick-off Time (GMT) Broadcaster
Liverpool vs Newcastle 20:00 Sky Sports

Tuesday 2 January

Fixture Kick-off Time (GMT) Broadcaster
West Ham vs Brighton 19:30 Sky Sports

Saturday 13 January

Fixture Kick-off Time (GMT) Broadcaster
Chelsea vs Fulham 12:30 TNT Sports
Newcastle vs Manchester City 17:30 TNT Sports

Sunday 14 January

Fixture Kick-off Time (GMT) Broadcaster
Everton vs Aston Villa 14:00 Sky Sports
Manchester United vs Tottenham 16:30 Sky Sports

Monday 15 January

Fixture Kick-off Time (GMT) Broadcaster
Burnley vs Luton Town 19:45 TNT Sports

Saturday 20 January

Fixture Kick-off Time (GMT) Broadcaster
Arsenal vs Crystal Palace 12:30 TNT Sports
Brentford vs Nottingham Forest 17:30 Sky Sports

Sunday 21 January

Fixture Kick-off Time (GMT) Broadcaster
Sheffield United vs West Ham 14:00 TNT Sports
Bournemouth vs Liverpool 16:30 Sky Sports

Monday 22 January

Fixture Kick-off Time (GMT) Broadcaster
Brighton vs Wolves 19:45 TNT Sports

As the end-of-year festivities approach, this blend of top-tier football ensures a December like no other, with matches and storylines aplenty keeping fans on the edge of their seats.

Previous article
Man Utd Shake-Up: CEO on the Brink?
Next article
High Stakes in Upcoming Manchester Derby
Amelia Hartman
Amelia Hartman
More News

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Copyright © 2009-2023 EPLIndex.com . All Rights Reserved.