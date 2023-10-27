Festive Fixtures Ignite December Premier League Drama

A Historic Christmas Eve Clash to Savour

In a remarkable move, setting a tone of nostalgia, the Premier League schedules a Christmas Eve fixture, a spectacle not witnessed since 1995. The Molineux Stadium prepares to light up as Wolverhampton Wanderers host Chelsea, promising a clash filled with fervour and festivity.

Boxing Day Galore and Prime Video’s Exclusive Treats

True to tradition, Boxing Day brings its bounty of football excitement, featuring a standout duel between Newcastle and Nottingham Forest. Enhancing the viewing experience, Prime Video broadcasts an exclusive array of live matches, inviting fans to indulge in every breathtaking moment of the holiday skirmishes.

Prioritising Player Welfare During the Festive Marathon

Balancing the thrill, the Premier League takes a conscientious approach, focusing on player health. The initiative involves extending recovery times between the decisive Matchweeks 18, 19, and 20, ensuring teams face no fixture within 60 hours of another, acknowledging concerns over player workload during the crammed festive period.

Mid-December Showdowns Set the Stage

The pre-Christmas period holds its own with high-stakes confrontations poised to captivate audiences worldwide. The football community eagerly anticipates Chelsea’s venture into Old Trafford and a heated London skirmish as Tottenham confronts West Ham. These electrifying matchups carry implications far beyond the points table, embedding themselves into the annals of rivalry history.

A Comprehensive Look at December’s Premier League Fixtures

For enthusiasts and analysts alike, the detailed fixture list is indispensable. Below is the comprehensive timetable for the Premier League’s December showdowns:

Saturday 23 December

Fixture Kick-off Time (GMT) Broadcaster West Ham vs Manchester United 12:30 TNT Sports Liverpool vs Arsenal 17:30 Sky Sports

Sunday 24 December

Fixture Kick-off Time (GMT) Broadcaster Wolves vs Chelsea 13:00 Sky Sports

Tuesday 26 December

Fixture Kick-off Time (GMT) Broadcaster Newcastle vs Nottingham Forest 12:30 Prime Video Bournemouth vs Fulham 15:00 Prime Video Sheffield United vs Luton Town 15:00 Prime Video Burnley vs Liverpool 17:30 Prime Video Manchester United vs Aston Villa 20:00 Prime Video

Wednesday 27 December

Fixture Kick-off Time (GMT) Broadcaster Brentford vs Wolves 19:30 Prime Video Chelsea vs Crystal Palace 19:30 Prime Video Everton vs Manchester City 20:15 Prime Video

Thursday 28 December

Fixture Kick-off Time (GMT) Broadcaster Brighton vs Tottenham 19:30 Prime Video Arsenal vs West Ham 20:15 Prime Video

Saturday 30 December

Fixture Kick-off Time (GMT) Broadcaster Luton Town vs Chelsea 12:30 TNT Sports Nottingham Forest vs Manchester United 17:30 Sky Sports

Sunday 31 December

Fixture Kick-off Time (GMT) Broadcaster Fulham vs Arsenal 14:00 Sky Sports

Monday 1 January 2024

Fixture Kick-off Time (GMT) Broadcaster Liverpool vs Newcastle 20:00 Sky Sports

Tuesday 2 January

Fixture Kick-off Time (GMT) Broadcaster West Ham vs Brighton 19:30 Sky Sports

Saturday 13 January

Fixture Kick-off Time (GMT) Broadcaster Chelsea vs Fulham 12:30 TNT Sports Newcastle vs Manchester City 17:30 TNT Sports

Sunday 14 January

Fixture Kick-off Time (GMT) Broadcaster Everton vs Aston Villa 14:00 Sky Sports Manchester United vs Tottenham 16:30 Sky Sports

Monday 15 January

Fixture Kick-off Time (GMT) Broadcaster Burnley vs Luton Town 19:45 TNT Sports

Saturday 20 January

Fixture Kick-off Time (GMT) Broadcaster Arsenal vs Crystal Palace 12:30 TNT Sports Brentford vs Nottingham Forest 17:30 Sky Sports

Sunday 21 January

Fixture Kick-off Time (GMT) Broadcaster Sheffield United vs West Ham 14:00 TNT Sports Bournemouth vs Liverpool 16:30 Sky Sports

Monday 22 January

Fixture Kick-off Time (GMT) Broadcaster Brighton vs Wolves 19:45 TNT Sports

As the end-of-year festivities approach, this blend of top-tier football ensures a December like no other, with matches and storylines aplenty keeping fans on the edge of their seats.