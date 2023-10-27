Festive Fixtures Ignite December Premier League Drama

A Historic Christmas Eve Clash to Savour
In a remarkable move, setting a tone of nostalgia, the Premier League schedules a Christmas Eve fixture, a spectacle not witnessed since 1995. The Molineux Stadium prepares to light up as Wolverhampton Wanderers host Chelsea, promising a clash filled with fervour and festivity.
Boxing Day Galore and Prime Video’s Exclusive Treats
True to tradition, Boxing Day brings its bounty of football excitement, featuring a standout duel between Newcastle and Nottingham Forest. Enhancing the viewing experience, Prime Video broadcasts an exclusive array of live matches, inviting fans to indulge in every breathtaking moment of the holiday skirmishes.
Prioritising Player Welfare During the Festive Marathon
Balancing the thrill, the Premier League takes a conscientious approach, focusing on player health. The initiative involves extending recovery times between the decisive Matchweeks 18, 19, and 20, ensuring teams face no fixture within 60 hours of another, acknowledging concerns over player workload during the crammed festive period.
Mid-December Showdowns Set the Stage
The pre-Christmas period holds its own with high-stakes confrontations poised to captivate audiences worldwide. The football community eagerly anticipates Chelsea’s venture into Old Trafford and a heated London skirmish as Tottenham confronts West Ham. These electrifying matchups carry implications far beyond the points table, embedding themselves into the annals of rivalry history.
A Comprehensive Look at December’s Premier League Fixtures
For enthusiasts and analysts alike, the detailed fixture list is indispensable. Below is the comprehensive timetable for the Premier League’s December showdowns:
Saturday 23 December
|Fixture
|Kick-off Time (GMT)
|Broadcaster
|West Ham vs Manchester United
|12:30
|TNT Sports
|Liverpool vs Arsenal
|17:30
|Sky Sports
Sunday 24 December
|Fixture
|Kick-off Time (GMT)
|Broadcaster
|Wolves vs Chelsea
|13:00
|Sky Sports
Tuesday 26 December
|Fixture
|Kick-off Time (GMT)
|Broadcaster
|Newcastle vs Nottingham Forest
|12:30
|Prime Video
|Bournemouth vs Fulham
|15:00
|Prime Video
|Sheffield United vs Luton Town
|15:00
|Prime Video
|Burnley vs Liverpool
|17:30
|Prime Video
|Manchester United vs Aston Villa
|20:00
|Prime Video
Wednesday 27 December
|Fixture
|Kick-off Time (GMT)
|Broadcaster
|Brentford vs Wolves
|19:30
|Prime Video
|Chelsea vs Crystal Palace
|19:30
|Prime Video
|Everton vs Manchester City
|20:15
|Prime Video
Thursday 28 December
|Fixture
|Kick-off Time (GMT)
|Broadcaster
|Brighton vs Tottenham
|19:30
|Prime Video
|Arsenal vs West Ham
|20:15
|Prime Video
Saturday 30 December
|Fixture
|Kick-off Time (GMT)
|Broadcaster
|Luton Town vs Chelsea
|12:30
|TNT Sports
|Nottingham Forest vs Manchester United
|17:30
|Sky Sports
Sunday 31 December
|Fixture
|Kick-off Time (GMT)
|Broadcaster
|Fulham vs Arsenal
|14:00
|Sky Sports
Monday 1 January 2024
|Fixture
|Kick-off Time (GMT)
|Broadcaster
|Liverpool vs Newcastle
|20:00
|Sky Sports
Tuesday 2 January
|Fixture
|Kick-off Time (GMT)
|Broadcaster
|West Ham vs Brighton
|19:30
|Sky Sports
Saturday 13 January
|Fixture
|Kick-off Time (GMT)
|Broadcaster
|Chelsea vs Fulham
|12:30
|TNT Sports
|Newcastle vs Manchester City
|17:30
|TNT Sports
Sunday 14 January
|Fixture
|Kick-off Time (GMT)
|Broadcaster
|Everton vs Aston Villa
|14:00
|Sky Sports
|Manchester United vs Tottenham
|16:30
|Sky Sports
Monday 15 January
|Fixture
|Kick-off Time (GMT)
|Broadcaster
|Burnley vs Luton Town
|19:45
|TNT Sports
Saturday 20 January
|Fixture
|Kick-off Time (GMT)
|Broadcaster
|Arsenal vs Crystal Palace
|12:30
|TNT Sports
|Brentford vs Nottingham Forest
|17:30
|Sky Sports
Sunday 21 January
|Fixture
|Kick-off Time (GMT)
|Broadcaster
|Sheffield United vs West Ham
|14:00
|TNT Sports
|Bournemouth vs Liverpool
|16:30
|Sky Sports
Monday 22 January
|Fixture
|Kick-off Time (GMT)
|Broadcaster
|Brighton vs Wolves
|19:45
|TNT Sports
As the end-of-year festivities approach, this blend of top-tier football ensures a December like no other, with matches and storylines aplenty keeping fans on the edge of their seats.