Report: Chelsea and City in Tug-of-War for Boca Prodigy

The Premier League Chase for Barco: City vs Chelsea

The bustling football markets in Europe are alive with rumours, none more significant than Chelsea intensifying their pursuit of Boca Juniors’ prodigy, Valentin Barco. Amidst the frenzy, Manchester City too seems equally keen on adding the young sensation to their roster. With multiple interests from across Europe, Barco’s fate hangs in a tantalising balance.

Barco: A Jewel in Boca’s Crown

Valentin, at the tender age of 19, has already caught the attention of the Premier League’s elite. “Chelsea have stepped up their interest in Boca Juniors starlet Valentin Barco as they seek to rival Manchester City to his signature,” reports 90Min. Originally, it was Brighton & Hove Albion leading the pack, eager to secure a deal for the versatile youngster.

However, the ever-strategic Pep Guardiola and his Manchester City have since entered the race. Their reputation and recent performances have propelled City to become the favourites in this transfer saga. But, Chelsea, known for their audacious moves in the transfer market, are gearing up for a significant push to lure Barco to Stamford Bridge.

Contractual Ties and Future Aspirations

Boca Juniors are making strides to secure Barco’s future with them. Efforts are afoot to renegotiate his contract and eliminate the £8m release clause. But, as it stands, the prodigy’s current contract will enter its final year this January.

Moreover, while a move away from Argentina seems imminent for Barco, Boca remains steadfast, deferring any decisions until after the upcoming Copa Libertadores final against Fluminense.

The Chelsea Conundrum: Barco and Maatsen

Chelsea’s interest in Barco might be intertwined with the situation surrounding Ian Maatsen. The latter’s contract saw an extension due to Chelsea’s intervention, ensuring he doesn’t depart for free this season. But, Maatsen, having been side-lined in Mauricio Pochettino’s plans, is contemplating his future, clocking a mere 84 minutes over six games.

Should he opt against an extension, Chelsea might be compelled to sell. And it’s no secret, City admire the Dutch international’s prowess.

On Chelsea’s Radar

In other news, Chelsea’s scouting network is abuzz, with 17-year-old Lille centre-back Leny Yoro emerging as another potential addition to their young brigade.