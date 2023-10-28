Report: Premier League Return Looms for Serie A Hitman

A New Chapter Beckons for Tammy Abraham: The Premier League Awaits

The bustling streets of Rome have whispered tales of transformation recently. With the imminent departure of the illustrious Jose Mourinho, AS Roma anticipate a reshuffle in their squad, heralding the end of an era and the onset of a fresh start.

Under the leadership of the enigmatic Portuguese maestro, Roma clinched the Europa Conference League in 2022 and gracefully danced to the final of last season’s Europa League. But as the wheel of time turns, Roma’s current form leaves much to be desired. With Mourinho’s exit looming, many believe the squad will undergo a metamorphosis.

Among those speculated to depart the Eternal City is Tammy Abraham. With the Premier League’s allure proving too hard to resist, this English international has his heart set on a reunion with his homeland. Teamtalk reports that the ex-Chelsea striker, having savoured the experience of playing under Mourinho, seems ready to bid “arrivederci” to Italy next summer.

Chelsea’s Lingering Glance

Chelsea’s gaze has seldom veered away from Abraham, the prodigal son they dispatched to Serie A in 2021. As fate would have it, a comeback narrative might be in the offing. With Roma expressing interest in making Romelu Lukaku’s loan move permanent, whispers of a potential player swap, featuring Abraham, have emerged. Though Chelsea’s past endeavours to reclaim their academy graduate have proven fruitless, the winds of change might just favour a reunion.

The Brentford-Aston Villa Tug-of-War

However, Chelsea aren’t the only Premier League suitor eyeing Abraham for 2024. Brentford have also shown keen interest, viewing him as the ideal replacement for the outgoing Ivan Toney. A close source confirms that the Bees have been avidly monitoring Abraham, convinced he’s the missing puzzle piece in their forward line.

Yet, competition is rife. Aston Villa, cherishing fond memories of the season Abraham spent with them (2018-19), also find themselves in the mix. With the possibility of parting ways with the prolific Ollie Watkins, Villa views Abraham as a stellar contingency. Not to mention, Villa’s gaffer, Unai Emery, is believed to be an ardent admirer.

Roma, cognizant of this rising demand, have set the price bar high, eyeing a figure close to £45 million. With two and a half years remaining on Abraham’s contract, they’re in no rush to undersell.

Injury’s Cruel Blow

Unfortunately, football isn’t devoid of heartbreak. Earlier this year, Abraham faced a devastating cruciate ligament injury, sidelining him for a significant chunk of the season. Having been out for 210 days and missing 34 matches after a distressing episode during a clash with Spezia, his return to the pitch remains highly anticipated.

However, there’s a glimmer of hope. Reports indicate that Abraham is making speedy progress, already showcasing his skills with a ball at his feet. A return in January may seem ambitious, but the striker is on track for a February reappearance.

In the grand tapestry of football, Tammy Abraham’s narrative is yet another testament to the sport’s undying charm. As the Premier League beckons, one wonders where this tale will lead next.