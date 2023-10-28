El Clasico Review: Player Ratings & Bellingham’s Brilliance

Barcelona vs Real Madrid: Bellingham’s Brilliance Seals El Clasico Victory

In the footballing coliseum that is the Lluis Companys Olympic Stadium, a new gladiator emerged victorious. Jude Bellingham, in his first ever El Clasico, not only participated but conquered, as his double propelled Real Madrid to a dramatic 2-1 victory over Barcelona. This result catapults Madrid back to the pinnacle of La Liga, now four points clear of their arch-rivals, who find themselves stuck in third.

Dramatic Unfolding of El Clasico

The game’s script was one of twists and turns. Barcelona, under the astute leadership of Xavi Hernandez, initially set the stage alight. The Catalan giants, with a dynamic and effective high press, orchestrated by the indefatigable Gavi, took an early lead. Their goal, in the sixth minute, was a product of pressure and persistence. Both Aurelien Tchouameni and David Alaba, looking somewhat rattled, failed to deal with a loose ball, setting the stage for Ilkay Gundogan to mark his first goal for his new club.

Barcelona’s dominance continued, and they nearly doubled their advantage. Gavi, again in the thick of the action, dispossessed Toni Kroos and set up Fermin Lopez, whose shot struck the post.

Real Madrid, appearing subdued for most of the first half, finally carved out a chance in the 39th minute through Dani Carvajal. However, it was merely a glimpse of a threat, with the shot finding the side-netting.

A Game of Two Halves

The second half painted a different picture. Barcelona, continuing their momentum, almost found a second goal through Inigo Martinez and Ronald Araujo. Martinez’s header rattled the post, and Araujo’s follow-up was brilliantly saved by Kepa Arrizabalaga.

Enter Luka Modric. The introduction of this midfield maestro at the hour mark was a game-changer. His presence infused Madrid with renewed vigour and purpose.

First, Tchouameni tested Marc-Andre ter Stegen from distance, a precursor to the equaliser. Bellingham, having been neutralised by Gavi for a significant portion of the match, finally broke free. In the 68th minute, he unleashed a thunderous strike into the top corner, a goal that signalled a shift in the game’s narrative.

Madrid, now with their tails up, pressed for a winner. Bellingham, in the thick of the action, found the back of the net again in stoppage time. A low cross from Carvajal, a deflection, and there he was – the hero of the day, completing his brace and etching his name in El Clasico folklore.

This is Real Madrid. pic.twitter.com/bb75BPktM2 — Jude Bellingham (@BellinghamJude) October 28, 2023

Player Ratings: Barcelona (4-3-3)

Marc-Andre ter Stegen – 5/10

Ronald Araujo – 7/10

Andreas Christensen – 7/10

Inigo Martinez – 6/10

Alejandro Balde – 6/10

Fermin Lopez – 7/10

Gavi – 8/10

Ilkay Gundogan – 7/10

Joao Cancelo – 5/10

Ferran Torres – 5/10

Joao Felix – 6/10

Substitutes: Barcelona

Robert Lewandowski (61′ for Ferran) – 6/10

Oriol Romeu (71′ for Fermin) – 5/10

Lamine Yamal (77′ for Cancelo) – 5/10

Raphinha (77′ for Felix) – 5/10

Manager: Xavi Hernandez – 6/10

Player Ratings: Real Madrid (4-3-1-2)

Kepa Arrizabalaga – 6/10

Dani Carvajal – 5/10

Antonio Rudiger – 7/10

David Alaba – 5/10

Ferland Mendy – 4/10

Federico Valverde – 6/10

Aurelien Tchouameni – 5/10

Toni Kroos – 5/10

Jude Bellingham – 10/10

Rodrygo Goes – 4/10

Vinicius Junior – 5/10

Substitutes: Real Madrid

Eduardo Camavinga (52′ for Mendy) – 7/10

Joselu (63′ for Rodrygo) – 7/10

Luka Modric (63′) – 8/10

Lucas Vazquez (94′ for Vinicius) – N/A

Manager: Carlo Ancelotti – 7/10

Player of the Match: Jude Bellingham (Real Madrid)

Conclusion

In a fixture steeped in history and rivalry, this iteration of El Clasico was a tale of resilience, tactical nous, and individual brilliance. Barcelona’s early dominance, Madrid’s spirited comeback, and Bellingham’s star turn combined to script a memorable chapter in the storied rivalry. As the dust settles, Real Madrid savour their victory, a testament to their unyielding spirit and a testament to the genius of Bellingham.