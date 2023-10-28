Celtic Held in Goalless Draw at Hibernian

Hibernian and Celtic’s Goalless Tussle: A Missed Opportunity for the Bhoys

In the grand amphitheatre of Scottish football, where every match narrates its unique tale, the recent fixture between Hibernian and Celtic unfurled a rather unexpected script. The champions, Celtic, let slip a golden opportunity to establish a significant lead at the Scottish Premiership summit, much to the dismay of their spirited manager, Brendan Rodgers.

Stalemate of Chances

This encounter was not bereft of thrilling moments, albeit without the desired finale. Celtic’s Daizen Maeda found himself thwarted by the goalkeeping prowess of David Marshall, who conjured a save reminiscent of his younger days. Hibernian, not to be outdone, saw Martin Boyle launch an audacious attempt into the stands, despite receiving a sublime early cross from Jordan Obita.

James Forrest’s late thunderbolt against the crossbar encapsulated Celtic’s frustration. This deadlock allowed Rangers a potential inroad to reduce the points gap, while Hibs climbed to the eighth spot.

Rodgers’ Reflections

Brendan Rodgers lamented his side’s tardy adoption of their preferred brisk style. “I thought by the time we started to play with the speed and tempo we like, it was too late,” he reflected. The Celtic manager’s plan for a rapid commencement was stymied by a lack of urgency, a hiccup that only found rectification in the latter stages of the match. But alas, the breakthrough remained elusive.

Hibs’ Resolute Stance

Hibernian, under the tutelage of Nick Montgomery, showcased their unwavering principles. Their audacious play from the back, although precarious, displayed a commendable determination. This strategy did lead to a few heart-in-mouth moments for Hibs, handing Celtic chances on a silver platter. However, the visitors’ failure to capitalise on these gifts allowed Hibs to maintain their bold stance.

Despite this, the Celtic attack managed to slice through Hibs’ defence once, only to be denied by Marshall’s heroics. Hibs had their moment of disbelief too when Boyle couldn’t capitalise on a rare Celtic defensive lapse.

In a strategic move, Rodgers introduced Mikey Johnston, marking his first appearance in over 18 months, in a bid to ignite Celtic’s attack. Although Johnston’s efforts bore no fruit, it highlighted Celtic’s desperation to break the deadlock.

Man of the Match: David Marshall

In a game where opportunities were plenty but conversions none, Hibernian’s goalkeeper David Marshall emerged as the standout player. His critical interventions, especially against Maeda, played a pivotal role in keeping Celtic at bay.

"I thought we equipped ourselves really well. We got ourselves into some good areas in the first half, and then towards the end Celtic started to put us under a bit of pressure but we dealt with it well." David Marshall shares his thoughts on our draw with Celtic 🗣️ — Hibernian Football Club (@HibernianFC) October 28, 2023

A Surprising Goalless Encounter

This stalemate was unexpected, considering the goal-laden history of encounters between these two sides. Averaging 5.3 goals per game in their last season’s meetings, this goalless draw was only the fifth in two decades. Celtic’s inability to dominate as per their usual flair, perhaps a residue of midweek European exertions, was evident. Hibernian, on the other hand, displayed an improved cohesion and confidence, a noticeable change from the days of Lee Johnson.

Despite the draw, Hibernian’s manager Nick Montgomery expressed satisfaction, especially with the defensive resilience and bravery in their style of play. “I’ve got unwavering belief in the way that I want to play football,” he stated, echoing his team’s philosophy.

Rodgers, while acknowledging the commitment and effort of his team, stressed the importance of recovery and preparation for their next encounter.

Looking Ahead

The Scottish Premiership calendar doesn’t pause for reflection. Hibernian, still buoyed by their robust performance, welcome Ross County on Tuesday. Celtic, aiming to regain their winning momentum, host third-placed St Mirren on Wednesday. Both matches promise to be pivotal in the unfolding narrative of the Scottish Premiership.

As the season progresses, this stalemate might be viewed as a crucial juncture – a missed opportunity for Celtic and a statement of resilience from Hibernian. Only time will unravel the true impact of this intriguing goalless draw.

