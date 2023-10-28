Report: Spurs and Newcastle Battle for £60m Juventus Ace

The Old Lady’s Dilemma: Vlahovic and Chiesa at a Crossroads

January Exodus: A £60 Million Decision

In the ever-evolving narrative of Juventus, the spotlight is now on Dusan Vlahovic and Federico Chiesa, with one seemingly set to bid farewell as soon as January. While it might be premature to herald the return of the dominant ‘Old Lady’, there’s no denying that a recent victory over Milan, now dethroned from the top spot, could signify a significant step towards reclaiming past glories.

Despite a quiet summer in the transfer market and mounting criticism, Massimiliano Allegri has been compelled to maximise the potential of the resources at hand. However, as January looms, we could witness some pivotal changes, especially in the midfield, given the likely season-long suspensions of Paul Pogba and Nicolò Fagioli. Pogba, after testing positive for testosterone, might face a contract termination, while the young Fagioli, amidst negotiations with the prosecutor’s office, could see his season disastrously conclude.

Midfield Woes and the January Transfer Window

These developments place immense pressure on Juventus to seek one or two high-calibre profiles to fill the midfield void. But January could also bring an unexpected twist in the attacking department, as the Vlahovic-Chiesa partnership might disintegrate.

The Breaking of the Vlahovic-Chiesa Alliance: A £60 Million Question

Having narrowly missed exits in previous months, Vlahovic and Chiesa have experienced a resurgence in form and productivity, remaining with Juventus. Nevertheless, one of them might soon bid adieu to Turin. In particular, Federico Chiesa, whose contract runs until June 30, 2025, continues to draw significant interest from across Europe. Following a challenging season marred by a knee injury, Chiesa has returned to the limelight, fueling ongoing transfer speculation.

Premier League Interest: Spurs and Newcastle in the Fray

The Premier League is closely monitoring Chiesa, with Tottenham and Newcastle showing considerable interest. Both clubs seemingly possess the financial muscle to lure Chiesa away from Juventus. Should a bid of £60 million be tabled, Juventus, under the stewardship of Giuntoli, wouldn’t hesitate, making Chiesa’s departure a swift reality.

This development, reported by the Italian outlet Calico Mercato, underscores the fluid dynamics at Juventus. With Vlahovic’s future also under scrutiny, the upcoming transfer window could significantly reshape the Old Lady’s attacking arsenal, potentially paving the way for new heroes to emerge on the storied Turin stage.