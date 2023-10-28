Report: Rangers Locked in Tug-of-War for Star

Rangers in the Hunt for Abdallah Sima Amidst Spirited Competition

Ibrox Buzzing: Sima’s Potential Permanent Stay

In the whirlwind world of football transfers, Glasgow Rangers find themselves in a tussle to secure the permanent signature of on-loan Brighton sensation Abdallah Sima. Despite the allure of the Ibrox, it’s no walk in the park as a bevy of clubs are also in the chase. Sources privy to the situation have revealed that Rangers, enamoured by Sima’s dazzling displays, are eager to make his stay a long-term affair.

The Battle for a Rising Star

It’s clear why Sima is turning heads. Since his summer arrival, the 22-year-old has been nothing short of impressive, lighting up the pitch with his skill and scoring prowess. With nine goals in 17 appearances in all competitions, it’s not surprising that he’s caught the eye of several European clubs.

Football Insider has disclosed that Rangers lack the buy option for Sima at the end of his loan spell. Originally a £7 million acquisition by Brighton from Slavia Prague in 2021, the winger has yet to make his mark at the Amex Stadium. His journey, peppered with challenging stints at Angers and Stoke City, found solace at Rangers, where he’s become a key player.

Sima’s Rising Stock

Notably, Sima’s recent form has reignited his international career, earning him a spot in Aliou Cisse’s Senegal squad – a nod he last received in September 2021. However, his potential involvement in the African Cup of Nations could see Rangers without his services for up to six games in the new year.

The Road Ahead

Next, Rangers, with Sima in their ranks, face Hearts in the Scottish Premiership. They’ll be looking to improve on their recent Europa League result, a goalless draw against Sparta Prague under Philippe Clement’s guidance.

In the intricate dance of football transfers, Rangers find themselves not just battling opponents on the pitch but also in the transfer market. Securing Sima’s signature will require deft moves and determination, with the finish line still a way off in the summer of 2024.