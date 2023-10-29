Midfielder’s Price Tag Sparks Transfer Market Stir

Manchester City’s Bold Stance on Kalvin Phillips

As the January transfer window draws near, the Premier League giants, Manchester City, are making calculated moves with a keen eye on profit. Top of their list is the future of their English midfielder, Kalvin Phillips, who has struggled to cement a regular starting position.

Phillips: A Hot Prospect in the Transfer Market

Since his move from Leeds, Kalvin Phillips has seen his role at the Etihad become increasingly marginalised, starting a mere five games in his 15-month tenure. Yet, his value hasn’t diminished. Manchester City, seeing the potential demand, have set an ambitious asking price of £50 million – a significant leap from the £42 million they shelled out to Leeds in the summer of 2022 report The Daily Mirror.

“City are ruthless negotiators in the transfer market.”

Previously, the Citizens considered letting Phillips go for a figure below £40 million, especially when West Ham showed keen interest. But Phillips, ever the professional, expressed his desire to prove his worth to Pep Guardiola and the Treble-winning side.

Phillips & Guardiola: A Tense Relationship?

It’s evident that Phillips’ journey at City has been rocky. His limited appearances, especially during Rodri’s recent suspension, highlight his struggle to gain Guardiola’s confidence.

“Three of Phillips’ appearances this season have been for England.”

Determined to secure his place in Gareth Southgate’s team for the upcoming European Championships, Phillips is seemingly poised to seek fresh pastures.

Newcastle United: A New Dawn for Phillips?

Newcastle, having recently suffered the loss of their £55 million signing Sandro Tonali due to off-field issues, are now in the hunt for top-tier talent. With financial might on their side, meeting Manchester City’s asking price for Phillips is within reach.

However, the path isn’t straightforward. The likes of Liverpool, Juventus, West Ham, and Aston Villa are all in the mix for the midfielder’s signature, adding further intrigue to this transfer saga.

It’s worth noting that out of Phillips’ 25 appearances for Manchester City, only two were Premier League starts. With his 28th birthday looming, the coming transfer window could be pivotal for the Englishman’s career.