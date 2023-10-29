The Reds Eye Serie A Star Amidst Exit Talk

Victor Osimhen: Liverpool’s Interest Amidst Napoli Uncertainties

Napoli Star’s Ties With the Club

Victor Osimhen, the exceptional forward from Napoli, has dismissed the rumblings suggesting a departure from the Italian side, especially with Liverpool showing increased interest. A force to reckon with, Osimhen has dazzled this season, securing six goals in just ten games. However, whispers around his connection with the Serie A champions are suggesting tension report Daily Mirror.

Recently, Liverpool’s interest became more evident when their scouts were spotted during an international break, keeping tabs on the Nigerian’s performance. While Osimhen’s prowess on the field remains undiminished, the relationship with Napoli is reportedly on the rocks.

Controversy Strikes: A Bizarre Video Incident

In an unusual turn of events, Napoli released a peculiar video that seemingly made light of Osimhen’s missed penalty during their face-off with Bologna in the Serie A. This raised many eyebrows, especially since the video portrayed Osimhen in a rather unsettling light, with the intention seemingly to jest at his penalty appeal.

This incident is particularly significant as it unfolds against the backdrop of Osimhen’s contract discussions. The striker, desired by clubs like Manchester United during the summer transfer window, has yet to pen a new agreement with Napoli, even though his current contract extends to 2025.

Osimhen Speaks: Commitment to Napoli

Despite the swirling rumours and the evident tension, Osimhen remains steadfast in his commitment to Napoli. In a candid chat on Twitch with Italy’s football legends Emiliano Viviano and Mario Balotelli, he stated, “I am happy at Napoli. People don’t grasp the rigour of playing in Serie A. Both tactically and physically, it’s amongst the toughest leagues.”

Interestingly, when probed about his preference for future endeavours, especially regarding the MLS or Saudi Arabia’s league, Osimhen’s response was clear. Given similar conditions, the MLS would be his choice.

Osimhen’s Stellar Performance

Osimhen’s significance to Napoli is undeniable. He was pivotal in securing Napoli’s first league title in over three decades with an impressive tally of 31 goals across various tournaments. The October video incident, centring on Osimhen’s rare missed penalty, contradicts his consistent performance, where he already has six goals to his name this season.

However, the strange video by Napoli, focusing on his penalty appeal, with its odd, sped-up voiceover, did more harm than good, seemingly mocking the forward’s earnestness.

Conclusion

As these events unfold, the eyes of many, including Liverpool, remain on Osimhen. The future may hold new prospects, but for now, Osimhen’s loyalty lies with Napoli.