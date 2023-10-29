Gunners Assess Loan Situation: A January Decision Looms

Arsenal’s Loan Dilemma: The Marquinhos Situation

A Struggling Starlet in France

Once touted as the next big thing from Brazil, Marquinhos’ journey in France with Nantes has been less than stellar. With just a single start in Ligue 1 this season, totalling a mere 88 minutes, his quest for regular game time appears to be on shaky grounds. While Arsenal had high aspirations for the young winger to harness his potential in France, the dreams of Mikel Arteta and sporting director Edu seem a distant reality report Daily Mirror.

“The 20-year-old attacker has made just one start in Ligue 1 so far this season – playing just 88 minutes of top-flight action.”

Is There a Way Back to The Emirates?

The plot thickens with Nantes’ decision to let Marquinhos feature in the Pan American Games for Brazil under-23s, an indication that perhaps he isn’t in their long-term plans. Recollections of Arsenal’s near agreement with Olympiakos last summer and Nottingham Forest’s brief interest during the Nuno Tavares negotiations only add to the uncertainty surrounding Marquinhos’ future.

“Nantes have even allowed Marquinhos to participate in the Pan American Games in Chile this month with Brazil under-23s – suggesting he is already deemed surplus to requirements.”

Other Suitors and Arsenal’s Next Move

Several Italian clubs, including Bologna, Empoli, and Frosinone, have shown interest in the Brazilian’s services. With January looming, Arsenal might ponder mutually terminating the loan with Nantes, especially if the current situation doesn’t improve.

Keeping tabs on all these developments is Arsenal’s loan manager, Ben Knapper, soon to venture to Norwich City. Alongside Edu, they’re ensuring the young starlet’s situation is under meticulous scrutiny.

“It is unclear whether there is a break clause written into the agreement but it would still be possible to terminate the loan if all parties felt a change of direction would be beneficial.”

Looking Ahead

Marquinhos’ commitment to Arsenal remains evident, with a contract binding him to north London till summer 2027. And this isn’t Arsenal’s first rodeo with recalling players; last January saw six players return from loan stints.

With the January transfer window on the horizon, Arsenal’s strategic moves will be pivotal. Not only are exits anticipated, but with the recent financial splurge, there’s a desire to enhance the attacking department, with Brentford’s Ivan Toney catching their eye. Moreover, strengthening the core team, both in midfield and defence, is on the cards, funds permitting.

As for other team news, Thomas Partey’s participation in the Africa Cup of Nations might see him miss out on Premier League action for a couple of games, given his fitness.