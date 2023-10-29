Report: Arsenal Keep an Eye on Villa’s Midfield Star

Douglas Luiz: Aston Villa’s Jewel Amidst Arsenal’s Gaze

Aston Villa’s Midfield Maestro

Douglas Luiz, the Brazilian midfield sensation, has turned heads not only at Villa Park but far beyond, with his exceptional early-season exploits. Such has been the calibre of his performances that Aston Villa is already charting plans to pen a new contract for the 25-year-old dynamo. With his contract due to run its course in June 2026, Villa’s proactive approach reflects their commitment to securing their star player’s future report Football Insider.

Arsenal’s Unwavering Interest

While Luiz’s finesse on the ball has delighted the Villa faithful, it hasn’t gone unnoticed in North London. Arsenal, with a history of wooing the Brazilian, have on several occasions shown intent in bringing him to the Emirates. Yet, Villa remains undeterred. Their intent? To eclipse any advances by initiating contract discussions as early as the dawn of the new year.

The Heartbeat of Villa Park

The praise for Luiz isn’t just fan chatter; it’s echoed strongest in the corridors of Villa Park itself. Manager Unai Emery regards him as an indispensable asset, hinting at a significant contract renewal on the horizon. The Birmingham-based titans have been no strangers to tying down talent, with recent contracts secured for Ollie Watkins, Ezri Konsa, and John McGinn.

However, their urgency with Luiz is distinctive. Their desire to retain him is paramount. Given the financial prowess they wield, courtesy of co-owners Nassef Sawiris and Wes Edens, Villa stands in a position of strength.

Luiz’s Stellar Season

Beyond the boardroom, on the pitch, the ex-Man City midfielder has been nothing short of spectacular. His presence in all nine Premier League matches and five top-flight goals is a testament to his consistency. Add to that his contributions in the Europa Conference League and League Cup, with a goal in the former, and his recent Brazil cap, the narrative of his burgeoning reputation becomes evident.

In club news, Villa currently occupies the fifth spot in the Premier League. Their next challenge? Luton, come Sunday (29 October). Furthermore, their recent 4-1 triumph over AZ Alkmaar affirms their dominance in the Europa Conference League.