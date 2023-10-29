Report:Arsenal Revives Interest in Top La Liga Midfield Talent

Arsenal’s Pursuit of Excellence: The Zubimendi Attraction

In the turbulent landscape of the Premier League, where the rush for perfection never ceases, Arsenal’s lens once again focuses on Real Sociedad’s midfield dynamo, Martin Zubimendi report Daily Mirror.

A Star in Basque Country

Arsenal’s desire to bolster their midfield arsenal (pun intended) has seen them revisit their interest in Zubimendi. Earlier in the year, they presented a bold £53million bid for this Spanish international, which didn’t quite hit the mark. With just two caps for Spain but a world of potential, the 24-year-old is bound by a £53million (€60m) release clause at his Basque home, Real Sociedad. And if the whispers in football corridors are to be believed, he’s turning quite a few heads in both La Liga and the English Premier League.

The bond between a club and its academy product often treads on emotional waters. So, it was no surprise when Zubimendi chose to remain loyal to Sociedad last year, especially with the allure of representing them in Europe’s esteemed Champions League.

Sociedad’s European Adventures

This season, under the dazzling European lights, Sociedad have been nothing short of impressive. Standing tall against last season’s finalists, Inter, and marking commanding victories against stalwarts like RB Salzburg and Benfica, their campaign has been noteworthy. Zubimendi, with his relentless energy, was omnipresent, ticking off every minute of these high-octane matches.

The Midfield Maestro

In Spain, where the midfield battleground often decides the victor, Zubimendi’s rise has been meteoric. Such has been his impact that murmurs of him being a potential successor to the legendary Sergio Busquets at Barca have become louder. While Barca opted for Oriol Romeu recently, many believe Zubimendi is the long-term heir to that throne.

His near move to the Emirates, as reported by Spanish outlet AS, created ripples this summer. Though the move was perceived as ‘very close’, Arsenal threw a curveball by inking a deal with West Ham’s stalwart, Declan Rice. Yet, sources like Calciomercato remain adamant about the Gunners’ undying interest in Zubimendi, and potentially, Real Madrid’s Aurelien Tchouameni.

Barcelona’s maestro, Xavi, once candidly shared his admiration for Zubimendi: “He is a more physical and faster player than Busquets, who is technically better. But Zubimendi, and in fact, all of Sociedad’s midfield, are formidable. They form a fantastic team, and Zubimendi stands out.”

The Arsenal Midfield Conundrum

With Granit Xhaka making way for Rice this summer, and uncertainties surrounding Thomas Partey’s future, Arsenal’s midfield is in flux. This chaos might just be the perfect storm, leading the North London club back to Zubimendi.