Report: Newcastle Eyes Top-tier Midfield Reinforcements?

A Midfield Void at St James’ Park

At the heart of St James’ Park, there lies a gaping void. The core of Newcastle United’s midfield faces the daunting prospect of a season without their recent £55m acquisition, Sandro Tonali, who finds himself on the sidelines courtesy of a worldwide ban for breaching betting rules. This 10-month hiatus from the sport, confirmed by both FIFA and Newcastle, sees him ruled out of the entire 2023-24 campaign.

Howe’s Options Dwindling?

While Eddie Howe has a set of talented players to pick from, including Bruno Guimaraes, Joelinton, Sean Longstaff, and Joe Willock, there’s no hiding the sense of trepidation. Newcastle’s recent tryst with injuries, sidelining talents like Lewis Miley and Elliot Anderson, only adds to the conundrum. The latter’s back injury only compounds the woes, putting him out of action for a substantial eight weeks.

The stakes are high. Newcastle’s ambitions aren’t just confined to the domestic scene. They have Champions League aspirations, and Howe’s men need to be firing on all cylinders in both arenas. The need for midfield reinforcement has never been clearer.

Neves’ Magpies Dream

As reported by O Jogo, a glimmer of hope appears on the horizon. Ruben Neves, currently with Al-Hilal, has reportedly set his sights on St James’ Park, considering a switch in January nothing short of a ‘dream move’.

For those unfamiliar with Neves, the midfielder is no stranger to the English Premier League. A mere five months ago, he parted ways with Wolverhampton Wanderers, sealing a £47m transfer to Al-Hilal. The 26-year-old’s interest in Newcastle isn’t merely speculative.

The Saudi Connection

The close ties between Newcastle and Al-Hilal, both backed by the Saudi Public Investment Fund (PIF), might just make this dream a reality. Their shared ownership is undoubtedly a bargaining chip in any forthcoming negotiations.

Neves, a fixture in the Portuguese national side with 44 caps to his name, has already left an indelible mark at Al-Hilal. Fourteen appearances and a pivotal role in their unbeaten run, catapulting them to the zenith of the Saudi Pro League, showcase his undeniable quality.

Earlier in the year, Howe didn’t dismiss the notion of recruiting talents from PIF-owned Saudi Arabian outfits. “That depends on if it is the right thing for Newcastle. We’ll always act with our best interests first,” he declared.

The Bigger Picture

While Neves’ potential arrival has set the rumour mills buzzing, he isn’t the only talent being linked with the Magpies. Whispers around Manchester United’s Scott McTominay, Manchester City’s Kalvin Phillips, Real Madrid’s Dani Ceballos, Fulham’s Joao Palhinha, and Fenerbahce’s Fred hint at an intriguing January transfer window.

In the end, whatever transpires, one thing’s for sure: Newcastle’s midfield saga is one to watch.