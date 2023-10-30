Keane Weighs in on Manchester United’s Leadership

Manchester United’s Leadership Crisis: Keane’s Verdict on Fernandes

A Derby to Forget for Fernandes

Sunday’s 3-0 defeat at the hands of Manchester City highlighted not just a gulf in class but also a leadership void within Manchester United. The standout performance from the Citizens, featuring two sterling goals from Erling Haaland and a masterstroke from Phil Foden, set the tone for the afternoon. At the centre of United’s woes was their captain, Bruno Fernandes.

In an outing where the Red Devils needed their skipper to shine brightest, Fernandes was overshadowed. Not only was his influence from the right-wing minimal, but a moment of rashness saw him booked for lashing out at Jeremy Doku.

Past Shadows and the Armband’s Weight

While many remember Fernandes for his dazzling displays during his early days from Sporting CP, the criticisms surrounding his leadership qualities have grown louder. Recalling the haunting 7-0 loss to Liverpool last season, the Portuguese international’s gestures, complaints, and visible frustrations became talking points rather than his skills. That match and its aftermath saw Harry Maguire lose the captaincy, with Fernandes stepping up to don the armband.

Keane’s Scathing Analysis

A legend in his own right, Roy Keane’s take on matches, especially involving Manchester United, always draws attention. Observing the match as a pundit for Sky Sports, the ex-United captain expressed grave concerns over the decision to make Fernandes the leader on the pitch. Keane’s sentiments were clear, “The first thing I would do after today… I would take the captaincy off him, 100%.”

For Keane, leadership isn’t just about skill but character. And while Fernandes is undoubtedly talented, his recent displays hint at a temperament not fitting for a Manchester United captain.

The Road Ahead for Fernandes and United

Recent stats further cast shadows on Fernandes’ role. Six games without finding the net, coupled with accumulating bookings, means the midfielder treads a thin line. One more yellow, and he’s set to miss crucial fixtures.

For Manchester United, as they prepare to host Newcastle in the upcoming Carabao Cup clash, addressing leadership on and off the pitch will be pivotal. Only time will tell if Fernandes can rise to the occasion or if the weight of the armband proves too much.