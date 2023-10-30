Festive Fixtures List: Where to Watch

The Festive Season: Premier League’s Christmas Fixtures Extravaganza
The sizzling brilliance of the 2022 World Cup might’ve set our hearts aflutter, but for ardent followers of the Premier League, the intoxicating allure of the festive season remains unparalleled.
While continental Europe relishes its winter siestas, in England, we cherish our football. The very idea of a winter break might appeal to many, but not to the diehard English football fan. Indeed, while January might see a brief respite, 2023 promises a Christmas schedule dripping with excitement.
As the snowflakes fall and St. Nick gears up for his worldwide odyssey, our screens are set to light up with back-to-back Premier League clashes, courtesy of our dedicated broadcasters.
A Glimpse into the 2023/24 Festive Fixtures Game Week 18
|Date/Kick-off time (BST)
|Fixture
|UK TV broadcaster
|21/12/23 / 20:00
|Crystal Palace vs Brighton
|Sky Sports
|22/12/23 / 20:00
|Aston Villa vs Sheffield United
|Sky Sports
|23/12/23 / 12:30
|West Ham vs Man Utd
|TNT Sports
|23/12/23 / 15:00
|Fulham vs Burnley
|N/A
|23/12/23 / 15:00
|Luton vs Newcastle
|N/A
|23/12/23 / 15:00
|Nottingham Forest vs Bournemouth
|N/A
|23/12/23 / 15:00
|Tottenham vs Everton
|N/A
|23/12/23 / 17:30
|Liverpool vs Arsenal
|Sky Sports
|24/12/23 / 13:00
|Wolves vs Chelsea
|Sky Sports
We’re going to be treated to a full round of fixtures just before Santa
Meanwhile, Manchester City fans will have to keep their scarves at bay, with their team set to miss this round due to their Club World Cup commitments.
Boxing Day Delights – Gameweek 19:
Sure, here’s a table for the fixtures for Gameweek 19:
|Date
|Kick-off time (BST)
|Fixture
|UK TV broadcaster
|26/12/23
|12:30
|Newcastle vs Nottingham Forest
|Prime Video
|26/12/23
|15:00
|Bournemouth vs Fulham
|Prime Video
|26/12/23
|15:00
|Sheffield United vs Luton
|Prime Video
|26/12/23
|17:30
|Burnley vs Liverpool
|Prime Video
|26/12/23
|20:00
|Manchester United vs Aston Villa
|Prime Video
|27/12/12
|19:30
|Brentford vs Wolves
|Prime Video
|27/12/12
|19:30
|Chelsea vs Crystal Palace
|Prime Video
|27/12/12
|20:15
|Everton vs Manchester City
|Prime Video
|28/12/12
|19:30
|Brighton vs Tottenham
|Prime Video
|28/12/12
|20:15
|Arsenal vs West Ham
|Prime Video
Ringing in the New Year – Gameweek 20:
|Date/Kick-off time (BST)
|Fixture
|UK TV Broadcaster
|30/12/23 / 12:30
|Luton vs Chelsea
|TNT Sports
|30/12/23 / 15:00
|Aston Villa vs Burnley
|N/A
|30/12/23 / 15:00
|Crystal Palace vs Brentford
|N/A
|30/12/23 / 15:00
|Manchester City vs Sheffield United
|N/A
|30/12/23 / 15:00
|Wolves vs Everton
|N/A
|30/12/23 / 17:30
|Nottingham Forest vs Manchester United
|Sky Sports
|31/12/23 / 14:00
|Fulham vs Arsenal
|Sky Sports
|31/12/23 / 14:00
|Tottenham vs Bournemouth
|N/A
|01/01/24 / 20:00
|Liverpool vs Newcastle
|Sky Sports
|02/01/24 / 19:30
|West Ham vs Brighton
|Sky Sports
In Conclusion
The Premier League’s Christmas fixtures stand as a testament to the indomitable spirit of English football. It’s more than just matches; it’s about tradition, passion, and the beautiful game’s endless dance with time.