Festive Fixtures List: Where to Watch

The Festive Season: Premier League’s Christmas Fixtures Extravaganza

The sizzling brilliance of the 2022 World Cup might’ve set our hearts aflutter, but for ardent followers of the Premier League, the intoxicating allure of the festive season remains unparalleled.

While continental Europe relishes its winter siestas, in England, we cherish our football. The very idea of a winter break might appeal to many, but not to the diehard English football fan. Indeed, while January might see a brief respite, 2023 promises a Christmas schedule dripping with excitement.

As the snowflakes fall and St. Nick gears up for his worldwide odyssey, our screens are set to light up with back-to-back Premier League clashes, courtesy of our dedicated broadcasters.

A Glimpse into the 2023/24 Festive Fixtures Game Week 18

Date/Kick-off time (BST) Fixture UK TV broadcaster 21/12/23 / 20:00 Crystal Palace vs Brighton Sky Sports 22/12/23 / 20:00 Aston Villa vs Sheffield United Sky Sports 23/12/23 / 12:30 West Ham vs Man Utd TNT Sports 23/12/23 / 15:00 Fulham vs Burnley N/A 23/12/23 / 15:00 Luton vs Newcastle N/A 23/12/23 / 15:00 Nottingham Forest vs Bournemouth N/A 23/12/23 / 15:00 Tottenham vs Everton N/A 23/12/23 / 17:30 Liverpool vs Arsenal Sky Sports 24/12/23 / 13:00 Wolves vs Chelsea Sky Sports

We’re going to be treated to a full round of fixtures just before Santa

Meanwhile, Manchester City fans will have to keep their scarves at bay, with their team set to miss this round due to their Club World Cup commitments.

Boxing Day Delights – Gameweek 19:

Date Kick-off time (BST) Fixture UK TV broadcaster 26/12/23 12:30 Newcastle vs Nottingham Forest Prime Video 26/12/23 15:00 Bournemouth vs Fulham Prime Video 26/12/23 15:00 Sheffield United vs Luton Prime Video 26/12/23 17:30 Burnley vs Liverpool Prime Video 26/12/23 20:00 Manchester United vs Aston Villa Prime Video 27/12/12 19:30 Brentford vs Wolves Prime Video 27/12/12 19:30 Chelsea vs Crystal Palace Prime Video 27/12/12 20:15 Everton vs Manchester City Prime Video 28/12/12 19:30 Brighton vs Tottenham Prime Video 28/12/12 20:15 Arsenal vs West Ham Prime Video

Ringing in the New Year – Gameweek 20:

Date/Kick-off time (BST) Fixture UK TV Broadcaster 30/12/23 / 12:30 Luton vs Chelsea TNT Sports 30/12/23 / 15:00 Aston Villa vs Burnley N/A 30/12/23 / 15:00 Crystal Palace vs Brentford N/A 30/12/23 / 15:00 Manchester City vs Sheffield United N/A 30/12/23 / 15:00 Wolves vs Everton N/A 30/12/23 / 17:30 Nottingham Forest vs Manchester United Sky Sports 31/12/23 / 14:00 Fulham vs Arsenal Sky Sports 31/12/23 / 14:00 Tottenham vs Bournemouth N/A 01/01/24 / 20:00 Liverpool vs Newcastle Sky Sports 02/01/24 / 19:30 West Ham vs Brighton Sky Sports

In Conclusion

The Premier League’s Christmas fixtures stand as a testament to the indomitable spirit of English football. It’s more than just matches; it’s about tradition, passion, and the beautiful game’s endless dance with time.