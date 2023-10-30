Chelsea and Roma Weigh Options for Lukaku’s Return

Chelsea’s Lukaku Conundrum: The Tammy Abraham Exchange

Lukaku’s Uncertain Future at Stamford Bridge

Romelu Lukaku’s Chelsea journey has taken a twist. Having been a strategic priority for the Blues, recent revelations indicate he’s been maintaining a distance from the new head coach, Mauricio Pochettino. Training sessions without his teammates became the norm, leading to his eventual move to Roma on a temporary loan, without the option to seal it permanently.

With an agreement in place, Chelsea is set to offload the Belgian next summer for a fixed sum of £37 million report Daily Mirror. A fee that might appear a bargain, considering it’s merely a third of the whopping £97.5 million they shelled out to Inter in 2021. But for the coffers of the Italian side, it may be a step too far.

A Flourishing Striker in Italy

Lukaku, at 30, has been nothing short of spectacular for the Giallorossi. Clocking eight goals in ten games, he’s showcased why he remains one of the top strikers globally. His reunion with Jose Mourinho – who had a short stint coaching him at Chelsea and later acquired him for Manchester United in 2017 – has been instrumental. In Mourinho’s setup, Lukaku quickly became the focal point, leading the line for 18 memorable months.

However, Giallorossi’s reluctance to meet Chelsea’s asking price upfront is evident. As reported by Calciomercato, Roma is exploring alternatives and might just have a card up their sleeve: Tammy Abraham.

Tammy Abraham: A Striker in Contention

Abraham’s journey from Chelsea to Roma was marked by goal-scoring prowess. His impressive tally of 30 goals in just over a season with the Blues, followed by 27 in his maiden season with Roma, speaks volumes. But, the next season saw a dip, with Abraham finding the net merely nine times in 54 appearances.

The final day of the Serie A season dealt him a cruel blow, with an ACL injury ensuring his absence for the year’s remainder. Such injuries are notorious, often sidelining players for prolonged durations. Given Abraham’s recurring fitness concerns, Chelsea might think twice before considering a reunion, even though he’s a product of their esteemed youth academy.

A Potential Swap on the Cards?

The predicament Chelsea faces is intriguing. With Lukaku seemingly having no future at the Bridge and a third loan exit looking unlikely, the £37 million price tag becomes pivotal. Clubs may hesitate, but Roma, enamoured by Lukaku’s prowess, could be looking to make the deal permanent.

In a twist, instead of cash, Roma might offer a direct exchange: Tammy Abraham for Romelu Lukaku. An enticing proposition, one that could potentially solve dilemmas for both clubs.

It remains to be seen how this transfer saga unfolds. As always, the summer window promises to be eventful.