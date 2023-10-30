Arsenal and City Contemplate Move for Palace Star

Crystal Palace’s Guehi: Hot Property in Premier League Football

Guehi’s Rise to Prominence

In 2021, with a respectable transfer fee of £18m, Guehi made his way from Swansea to Crystal Palace. Initially joining the Swans on loan from Chelsea, his undeniable talent was swiftly recognised. The defender seamlessly fit into the Eagles’ lineup, making a name for himself in the Premier League. By virtue of his exceptional form, he was called up to the senior England squad just last year. Notably, Guehi’s prowess on the field positions him as one of England’s elite defenders. Thankfully for Palace enthusiasts, they can rest easy knowing their gem is tied down with a contract stretching to 2026.

Premier League Giants Eyeing the Eagle

Recent reports from GOAL suggest a heightened interest in Guehi. Arsenal, known for their keen eye for talent, are said to be “huge admirers” of the centre-back. Though Crystal Palace seems reluctant to part ways with their star this January, Manchester City’s emerging interest might ignite a fierce bidding war as summer approaches. Intriguingly, Manchester United and even Guehi’s former club, Chelsea, are in the mix. While there’s ambiguity around the exact price tag, speculations indicate a potential club record sale for Palace. A benchmark was set at £50 million when Aaron Wan-Bissaka made his move to Manchester United in 2019.