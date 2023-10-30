Goldbridge: ‘Manchester United are a mid-table team’

Manchester United vs Manchester City: A Premier League Showdown

Harsh Reality of Manchester United’s Mid-Table Status

Manchester United’s recent clash with Manchester City was nothing short of a revelation, laying bare the stark differences between the two teams. Mark Goldbridge, in his That’s Football podcast, didn’t mince words when he described the match as a clear reflection of where both teams currently stand in the Premier League. “Man City destroy Manchester United,” he stated, emphasising the 3-0 defeat at Old Trafford.

Goldbridge highlighted the crisis Manchester City faced a few weeks ago, losing to Arsenal and Wolves. However, he pointed out their resilience and ability to bounce back, a trait United seems to lack.

“Man United are a mid-table team; sacking the manager is not going to change that. The club is broken,” he lamented.

Excellence and Consistency of Manchester City

The podcast host praised Manchester City’s excellence and consistency, particularly noting Pep Guardiola’s high standards. Even after Erling Haaland scored two goals, Guardiola expected more, a testament to the level of success City strives for. Goldbridge drew attention to the mismatch between United’s defenders and Haaland, likening it to “a race between two deck chairs and a Porsche.”

Goldbridge didn’t shy away from addressing the controversial penalty decision involving Rodri. While acknowledging it wasn’t the reason for United’s loss, he criticised the inconsistency in officiating across the Premier League. “If you’re giving penalties for that, you’ve got to give 10 penalties every game,” he argued, calling for consistency in decision-making.

"I think it's a little bit harsh… " 🤔 The Super Sunday panel discuss the penalty incident involving Rasmus Højlund and Rodri 💭 pic.twitter.com/knXKMyvhmk — Sky Sports Premier League (@SkySportsPL) October 29, 2023

Premier League Table Taking Shape

As the Premier League progresses, Goldbridge observed the emerging gap between the top teams and the rest. He praised teams like Aston Villa for their consistency and noted the potential breakaway of the top five, including Villa, Liverpool, Manchester City, Arsenal, and Spurs. “The Premier League is starting to take shape,” he said, predicting that Manchester City would likely win the league.

In conclusion, Goldbridge’s analysis paints a vivid picture of the current state of Manchester United and Manchester City. United, a team grappling with its mid-table reality, contrasts sharply with City’s title-winning potential. The Premier League continues to be an intriguing battleground, but for United, the path to reclaiming former glory seems fraught with challenges.