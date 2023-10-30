Kieran Maguire: Glazers’ Surprising Strategy – Man Utd Cash Crisis

Manchester United’s Financial Challenges: Inside the Glazers’ Decision

The Glazers’ Strategy Amidst Financial Strain

Manchester United’s latest financial disclosures have sparked discussions, particularly regarding the Glazers’ decision to forego dividends amidst the club’s financial struggles. As reported by Football Insider, finance expert Kieran Maguire provides insights into this notable decision.

Record Revenue vs Net Loss

The club announced a record revenue of £648.4 million for the 2022/23 financial year. However, this financial milestone is overshadowed by an overall loss of £42 million, following on from a £115 million net loss in the previous year. These figures illustrate the complex financial situation Manchester United finds itself in.

Compliance with Financial Fair Play

Due to these substantial losses, Manchester United has faced limitations under the Premier League’s Financial Fair Play rules. These rules, designed to maintain financial stability within football clubs, have restricted United’s financial operations to some extent.

The Glazers’ Dividend Decision

The Glazers, who received £33.6 million in dividends in the 2021/22 season, opted against extracting dividends from the club for the 2022/23 season. Maguire interprets this as a tactical move, especially considering the ongoing efforts to sell the club.

“If you take a look at the level of debt at the club, the cash balances are significantly down, and the club has made losses,” Maguire explained to Football Insider’s Sean Fisher. “Not for the first year, but for a series of years. There was very little wiggle room as far as the Glazers were concerned from a legal perspective.”

Fan Sentiment and Selling Strategy

Maguire further adds that taking dividends could have aggravated fan discontent. “It would have enhanced the anger displayed by Manchester United fans towards the owners if they took their usual £18 million after the club came nowhere near winning the Premier League or a senior European competition,” he noted.

In the backdrop of a potential sale, the Glazers’ move to not draw dividends is seen as a strategic one. “It doesn’t look good if you’re trying to sell a company but also draining it with cash simultaneously,” Maguire concludes, hinting at the delicate balance the owners must maintain in these financially tumultuous times.